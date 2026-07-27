Jonathan Kuminga set to meet with Cavaliers for potential sign-and-trade agreement

Free agent Jonathan Kuminga reportedly is going to meet with the Cleveland Cavaliers to explore a potential NBA trade agreement.

Jonathan Kuminga‘s NBA future remains uncertain after the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to meet his financial expectations. However, a closer meeting with the Cavs is on the horizon to explore a potential deal.

According to Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers will meet with Kuminga about working toward finalizing a potential sign-and-trade agreement soon. Cleveland stands as a main finalist for Kuminga’s services alongside the Lakers, maintaining the same trend seen so far.

However, the main issue remains Kuminga’s expectations. Kuminga continues to seek a deal exceeding $20 million annually. Contract length has become the primary obstacle in Kuminga’s NBA market. A sign-and-trade requires a three-year deal under the collective bargaining agreement, but Kuminga’s position is that he will take less than his asking price only on a one-year contract.

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Kuminga’s situation

Cleveland sits roughly $25.3 million under the first apron and just under $38 million under the second. The Cavaliers can start Kuminga at $6.1 million on the taxpayer mid-level exception, for $12.4 million over two years. Using the exception hard-caps Cleveland at the second apron. Max Strus is owed $16 million this season and Dennis Schroder $14.7 million, with both contracts set to expire next summer.

Jonathan Kuminga during an Atlanta Hawks match.

The Los Angeles Lakers face complications in their path to completing a sign-and-trade for Kuminga. The Atlanta Hawks have been reluctant to take back Jarred Vanderbilt in a sign-and-trade, which could mean a third team is needed.

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Atlanta declined Kuminga‘s $24.3 million option in June. He has been an unrestricted free agent since, marking the first time in his career he has reached the open market.

A bonus for the Cavs is that Cleveland appeals to Kuminga. Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson was Steve Kerr’s lead assistant in Golden State for Kuminga’s first three seasons. Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, is from Northeast Ohio, and Kuminga spent part of the 2025 offseason training in Cleveland. “Jonathan likes the Cavs, likes (coach) Kenny Atkinson, and (star) Donovan Mitchell likes him,” Turner told The Athletic last week.