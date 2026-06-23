Referee and uniforms for Croatia vs Panama today in 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

With Croatia and Panama set for a pivotal World Cup clash, attention is turning to the officials and matchday details. Here's everything to know about the referee assignment and the uniforms selected for this Group L showdown.

The road to the knockout stage is already on the line for Croatia and Panama as they prepare for a pivotal Matchday 2 showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Before the action begins, FIFA has confirmed the officiating crew assigned.

With valuable points at stake in Group L, both teams enter the contest knowing that a positive result could dramatically improve their chances of advancing, while another setback would leave them facing an uphill battle.

Gabonese referee Pierre Atcho will be in charge, assisted by fellow countrymen Boris Ditsoga and Amos Abeigne Ndong. The appointment gives one of Africa’s FIFA-listed officials the responsibility of overseeing the big contest.

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What uniforms will Croatia and Panama wear today?

Croatia will wear its traditional red-and-white checkered home kit, while Panama is expected to take the field in its navy blue/white away uniform. The combination provides the visual contrast required by FIFA for international competition:

Croatia’s iconic checkerboard jersey remains one of the most recognizable uniforms in world soccer. The design is inspired by the country’s historic coat of arms and has become a symbol of the national team.

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Panama, meanwhile, is going to wear its alternate navy blue/white strip to ensure a clear distinction from Croatia’s predominantly red uniform. FIFA typically confirms kit assignments before each matchday based on visibility requirements.

Who is the VAR referee for Croatia vs Panama today?

The VAR referee for Croatia vs. Panama is Joe Dickerson of the United States. FIFA appointed the American official to oversee video review operations for the Group L matchup, working alongside the on-field refereeing team led by Pierre Atcho.

VAR plays a critical role in reviewing potential game-changing incidents, including goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards, and cases of mistaken identity. The VAR team operates from FIFA’s centralized video operations room.

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The match itself carries significant pressure for both nations. Croatia enters Matchday 2 after a 4-2 defeat to England, while Panama suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Ghana. Both teams are searching for their first points.