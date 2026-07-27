Lionel Messi snubbed with 2026 World Cup goal of the tournament awarded to Cape Verde

The goal chosen as the best of the 2026 World Cup came during the match between Argentina and Cape Verde, surpassing the one scored by Lionel Messi against Algeria.

Through FIFA’s official website, the goal chosen as the best of the 2026 World Cup was finally revealed. Sidny Lopes Cabral of Cape Verde, in the dramatic Round of 32 match against Lionel Messi and Argentina, was the one who ultimately claimed the award.

Argentina were leading 2-1 with only a few minutes remaining in the first period of extra time. That was when Lopes Cabral unleashed a powerful right-footed strike from the corner of the box, and despite Emiliano Martinez’s effort, the ball found its way into the top corner.

“The moment I dribbled past my opponent, I saw an opening and thought, ‘Let’s have a go’,” he revealed. “I shoot well with both feet. I saw the space and was eyeing the top corner. I aimed there and struck the ball really well.

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“When I looked up and saw it heading for that top corner, I thought, ‘What the hell did I just do?’ I couldn’t believe it. I looked at my team-mates – everyone was screaming, hands on their heads, overjoyed.”

The goal that stole your hearts all the way to the top. 💙⚽️

Sidny Lopes Cabral is your Hyundai Goal of the Tournament winner at the FIFA World Cup 2026! 🌟#FIFAWorldCup #Hyundai #HGOTT #HyundaiGOTT2026 @Hyundai_Global pic.twitter.com/jeZ7kqI1CG — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 27, 2026

Cape Verde’s great World Cup

Against all odds, this team managed to win the hearts of many fans of the sport. Cape Verde entered the 2026 World Cup as one of the weakest sides, but they not only advanced to the next round, they also put up a fight against one of the giants of world soccer, Argentina.

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A goalless draw against Spain and Saudi Arabia, along with a 2-2 draw against Uruguay, were their three group-stage results, which allowed them to advance to the Round of 32. There, in one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament, they fell 3-2 to Argentina, bringing their journey to an heroic end.

Vozinha #1 of Cape Verde during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match

The award that could have gone to Messi

Lionel Messi once again enjoyed an outstanding World Cup, finishing as Argentina’s leading scorer with eight goals. One of them came against Algeria’s Luca Zidane in La Albiceleste‘s opening match, when he unleashed a powerful shot that the goalkeeper was unable to keep out.

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While many believe the No. 10’s career with the national team could be coming to an end, Lionel Messi is reportedly not expected to announce his international retirement yet, meaning fans could continue enjoying his goals in Argentina’s colors.