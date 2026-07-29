2026 MLS All-Star Game rosters: Which players are representing MLS and Liga MX?

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game will feature some of the biggest names from MLS and Liga MX, but several high-profile stars, including Lionel Messi, will be missing. Here's a complete look at who made the squads and who won't be taking the field.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game has finally arrived, bringing together many of the biggest names from Major League Soccer and Liga MX for one of North America’s most anticipated soccer showcases. As in previous editions, the event will feature the best players from MLS taking on a star-studded Liga MX squad in Charlotte.

Despite the excitement surrounding the matchup, the game has also been marked by several notable absences. Lionel Messi headlines the list after deciding not to participate following a demanding 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. On the Liga MX side, numerous stars also declined their invitations, forcing organizers to make several roster changes before kickoff.

Even with those withdrawals, both leagues still boast plenty of talent, including internationally recognized stars such as Son Heung-min, Thomas Muller, Salomon Rondon, Evander, Hany Mukhtar, and Carles Gil, ensuring another entertaining edition of the annual exhibition.

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What’s MLS roster for 2026 All-Star game?

MLS will be represented by goalkeepers Maxime Crepeau, Matt Freese, and Brian Schwake. The defensive group includes Tim Ream, Andy Najar, Anthony Markanich, Steven Moreira, Jackson Ragen, Lucas Herrington, Daniel Munie, Richie Laryea, and Max Arfsten.

In midfield, MLS features Thomas Muller, Ashley Westwood, Evander, Carles Gil, Hany Mukhtar, Sebastian Berhalter, Pep Biel, Andres Cubas, Yannick Bright, and Zavier Gozo. Up front, the league will rely on Son Heung-min, Sam Surridge, Anders Dreyer, Petar Musa, Philip Zinckernagel, Guilherme, and rising prospect Julian Hall.

What’s Liga MX roster for 2026 MLS All-Star Game?

Liga MX’s squad includes goalkeepers Carlos Acevedo and Carlos Moreno. The defense is led by Jesus Gallardo, Israel Reyes, Willer Ditta, Nathan Silva, Bruno Mendez, Federico Pereira, Jesus Garza, Omar Campos, and Luis Gabriel Rey.

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The Mexican league’s midfield features Juan Francisco Brunetta, Fernando Gorriaran, Carlos Rodriguez, Jose Paradela, Erik Lira, Elias Montiel, Franco Romero, Iker Fimbres, and Javier Ruiz. The attacking options include Salomon Rondon, Robert Morales, Kevin Castañeda, and Alexei Dominguez.

Which players are missing the 2026 MLS All-Star Game?

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the biggest absence for MLS after choosing to skip the event following the World Cup. His decision means fans will miss the opportunity to see one of soccer’s greatest players in another All-Star appearance.

Liga MX has also been hit hard by withdrawals. Goalkeepers Nahuel Guzman and Keylor Navas will not participate, while defenders Bryan Gonzalez and Richy Ledezma also declined their invitations.

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The list continues with midfielders Nicolas Castro, Brian Gutierrez, Gilberto Mora, Brian Rodriguez, and Franco Romero, as well as forwards Armando Gonzalez and Santiago Sandoval, leaving Liga MX without several of its most recognizable stars for this year’s showcase.