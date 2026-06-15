Referee and uniforms for Spain vs Cape Verde today at the 2026 World Cup

Spain and Cape Verde are ready for their Group H clash, but the spotlight extends beyond the players as fans look for the officiating crew and the uniforms on display in Atlanta.

Spain‘s long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup spotlight begins with a clash against one of the great underdog stories. European champions and perennial contenders, La Roja enter their Group H opener against Cape Verde.

Before the action gets underway at Atlanta Stadium, however, fans are searching for the details that complete the picture: who will officiate the contest and what each team will wear on the sport’s biggest stage.

The occasion will also deliver a striking visual contrast. Spain is set to wear its traditional red jersey with navy sleeves, navy shorts and blue socks, while Cape Verde will take the field in an all-white outfield kit featuring subtle blue details.

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Why is Cape Verde wearing white against Spain?

Cape Verde is wearing white because FIFA designated Spain as the home team for this Group H opener, allowing La Roja to use its traditional first-choice kit. Under FIFA’s match color assignments, they were instructed to switch to its alternate strip to ensure a clear contrast between the two teams.

Spain will take the field in its classic combination of a red jersey with navy sleeves, navy shorts and blue socks. The look has become synonymous with the country’s modern successes and remains one of the most recognizable uniforms in international soccer.

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Cape Verde, meanwhile, will make its World Cup debut wearing an entirely white kit, with subtle blue accents completing the design. FIFA specifically highlighted the significance of the moment, noting that the Blue Sharks’ first appearance on soccer’s biggest stage would come in the all-white uniform.

Who are the assistant referees for Spain vs Cape Verde?

Mohammad Alkalaf and Ahmad Alroalle are the assistant referees for Spain vs Cape Verde. The pair will work alongside Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh in Atlanta. All three officials represent Jordan.

They have built extensive experience across FIFA and Asian Football Confederation competitions. Makhadmeh has officiated in the AFC Asian Cup, AFC Champions League and Olympic tournaments before earning his appointment to the 2026 World Cup.

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FIFA also confirmed the rest of the officiating crew for the Group H clash. Colombian official Andres Rojas will serve as the fourth official, while fellow Colombian Alexander Guzman has been assigned as reserve assistant referee.

What time does Spain vs Cape Verde kick off?

Spain vs Cape Verde kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, June 15, 2026. The Group H encounter will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans across the United States can follow the match at the following local times:

12:00 p.m. ET

11:00 a.m. CT

10:00 a.m. MT

9:00 a.m. PT

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The matchup serves as Spain’s opening step in its pursuit of a second World Cup title, while Cape Verde enters uncharted territory as one of the tournament’s debutants. A victory would provide an early advantage in the Group H.