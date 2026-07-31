Conmebol takes different stance from UEFA, Concacaf by waiting for more information on FIFA’s sell-off plans

Conmebol refrains from following UEFA and Concacaf and awaits further information from FIFA regarding its plans.

Gianni Infantino’s attempt to launch a new investment plan has faced significant pushback, following UEFA‘s initial boycott of the decision and Concacaf subsequently joining in to reject FIFA‘s proposal for the good of the sport. While an official stance was expected from CONMEBOL, the South American governing body took a different direction.

Amid the surrounding controversy, CONMEBOL issued an official statement outlining the need to receive further information about the proposal before making a decision. Titled “Soccer Comes First,” the release addressed the situation currently keeping sports fans worldwide on edge.

“CONMEBOL reaffirms that its priority will always be soccer: its values, its people, and the passion that makes it the most popular sport in the world,” the entity led by Alejandro Dominguez stated. “We understand that the development of soccer requires commercial and financial decisions. However, these decisions must always serve soccer and never stand above its essence. Soccer always comes first.”

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The demand for transparency

Rather than opting for an immediate rejection, CONMEBOL called for greater transparency and details regarding FIFA’s plans for the new FFE project, leaving open the possibility of eventually offering their support.

President Gianni Infantino.

“Since CONMEBOL became aware of the proposal presented by FIFA regarding the FFE project, and in compliance with its institutional procedures, it initiated a consultation process with its Member Associations and convened a Council meeting for the sole purpose of analyzing and evaluating the proposal with the responsibility and rigor the matter requires,” the statement noted, setting the organization apart from other confederations.

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“With that goal in mind, CONMEBOL requested additional information and clarification from FIFA regarding various aspects related to the scope, structure, governance, and potential effects of the FFE project,” the statement added. “CONMEBOL will continue to act with prudence, responsibility, and a spirit of collaboration, contributing to the strengthening of global soccer exclusively through institutional channels and principles of good governance.”

What does the project entail?

The proposal centers on a commercial restructuring that would overhaul the management of FIFA‘s primary competitions by creating a company to administer commercial operations and events such as the World Cup, the Club World Cup, and other tournaments governed by the organization.

As part of the plan, top leadership is considering selling between 20% and 30% of the newly formed entity to private investors, who would hold minority stakes without controlling power. According to FIFA, all net profits generated by the new enterprise will be reinvested into global soccer development.