FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirms commercial proposal for World Cup won’t proceed anymore

Following opposition from UEFA against the plan proposed by the FIFA President—a protest later joined by Concacaf and AFC, with CONMEBOL being the only entity taking a different stance that filled the situation with uncertainty—the ordeal has come to an end after Gianni Infantino took a step back.

Infantino released a statement accepting the failure of his proposal to create a $20 billion commercial subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which was slated to manage the World Cup and other FIFA events.

“After listening carefully to all views, it has become clear that the project has generated divisions that, regardless of the level of support, no longer benefit the initial objective,” Infantino posted. “As we stated from the beginning, the intention was to carry it out only if it had the backing of the majority of FIFA member associations and always subject to a consultation process with them, the FIFA Council, the confederations, and other stakeholders,” the official added.

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What Infantino’s proposed plan entailed

The FIFA Forward Enterprise project involved creating a subsidiary company that would house World Cup rights following the sale of a $4 billion stake to private investors.

President Gianni Infantino.

The FIFA president urged the 221 national federations to approve the plan, promising multiplied funding in return. “Looking ahead, I intend to bring all stakeholders back together in the coming days and weeks, guided by our shared interest in our sport and to continue to drive the growth of soccer everywhere, especially in those countries that need our support the most,” Infantino added.

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Pressure from confederations

UEFA stood as the primary opponent, even warning that its 55 member federations would not participate in FIFA-organized tournaments while the proposal remained in effect.

Subsequently, Concacaf and the AFC officially rejected the project—though they ruled out supporting a boycott—while CONMEBOL opted to request more information, stating that “Soccer always comes first” before taking a final stance.