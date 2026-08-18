NY Mets’ David Stearns reveals his expectations for Andy Green’s future in Queens

Andy Green took over as manager of the New York Mets following Carlos Mendoza’s firing, and David Stearns addressed the interim manager’s future.

Carlos Mendoza’s midseason firing during the 2026 MLB season prompted the New York Mets to name Andy Green as their interim manager. However, it appears David Stearns has other plans for the future, as he sees Green returning to the front office in 2027.

“It’s my expectation that he returns to the front office,” Stearns said during his press conference regarding Green returning to player development role. “I think he’s done a great job here. It helps that he had that familiarity with some of those players that have come through our system.”

Green has taken the team on his shoulders since taking over in Queens. With the Mets sitting last in the NL East, it may be a matter of starting fresh and seeing what the future holds for the franchise next season.

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Are there candidates to take over the Mets in 2027?

While there are still several games left to be played before this season comes to an end, the truth is that the Mets have already shifted their focus, in some ways, toward what lies ahead. And, as a main priority, they will need to determine who could take over as manager in Queens.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets.

One of the names emerging as a leading candidate to take over the job in 2027 is Hall of Famer Carlos Beltran, who currently serves as a special assistant to David Stearns. It will be a matter of waiting until the end of the season to see who will ultimately be chosen.

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Green improved on Mendoza’s numbers

Andy Green has somehow managed to turn around the Mets’ season after what had been a very difficult stretch under Carlos Mendoza. The interim manager currently has a 22-22 record, while Mendoza had a 34-47 record at the time of his firing.

What’s next for the Mets?

The New York Mets host the San Diego Padres at Citi Field through August 19 before heading out for a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field from August 21 to 23. Afterwards, they return to Queens to open a three-game home stand against the Milwaukee Brewers starting August 25.