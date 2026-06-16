‘Beautiful moment’: Lionel Messi happy after hat-trick for Argentina to tie World Cup goals record

Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0 thanks to a fantastic hat-trick from Lionel Messi that made him equal Miroslav Klose’s record as the all-time World Cup top scorer with 16 goals, and Messi showed great happiness in achieving it after the match.

After the match, Messi made his happiness clear to the press about making history once again in the World Cup, where he was also seen with tears in his eyes after one of the goals, stating, “It is a very beautiful moment, starting this way. Happy, fortunately, I feel good, it is important to start by winning, the first match of the World Cup is never easy. Grateful to the people, once again it shows that Argentina are crazy, we filled the stadium again.”

“Thank them for the effort they make wherever it is, I know that people make a very big effort, may they enjoy it like us. For us, being the home team is always a big advantage.” Messi did not leave anyone out of his gratitude, highlighting the presence of the Argentine fans as one of his pillars to continue giving his best.

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Messi grateful for one more achievement

Messi‘s gratitude and happiness did not just remain with the fans, as he also directed a few words toward Klose and Ronaldo Nazario, who are part of the top goalscorers of the competition, while making it clear that it is just one more statistic and that it is not the yardstick to measure the greatness of a player.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

“It is an honor to be there, because of what it means, to be alongside Klose, in the end, it is statistics and nothing more. Although it is a source of pride to be with all of them. Ronaldo, from what I saw, is one of the greatest and he is not first, so it is nothing more than a statistic.”

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Messi compares himself to Nadal

Messi delivered a sort of hint, referencing the tennis legend from Spain, Rafael Nadal, mentioning that he believes they are similar in certain qualities when it comes to commitment and giving one’s best.

“I like to play soccer since I was a kid and when I am well, like this I give my maximum. I am watching the Rafael Nadal series; I think we are very similar in that sense. I want to feel good. If I am well enough to do it, I will be there.”

Messi also received words from Lionel Scaloni and De Paul, who we know are key pieces for him, and as a surprise, Erling Haaland, demonstrating that greatness recognizes greatness.