All-time World Cup top scorers: Who holds the record for most goals scored in tournament history?

The FIFA World Cup has witnessed unforgettable goals from generations of superstars. As records have fallen and new stars have emerged, one mark has remained among the most prestigious in international soccer.

Scoring a goal at the FIFA World Cup is enough to earn a place in soccer history. Doing it consistently across multiple tournaments is what separates legends from the rest. So… who has found the net more than anyone else?

The World Cup has served as a showcase for the most prolific stars, like Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Yet when it comes to the tournament’s all-time scoring chart, only a select few players have managed to climb into the record books.

Every four years, new contenders emerge hoping to add their names to one of the sport’s most prestigious lists. Over the decades, some of the game’s greatest forwards have lit up the FIFA‘s biggest stage, producing unforgettable moments.

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Who is the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history?

Miroslav Klose is the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 16 goals. The Germany striker set the record across four tournaments between 2002 and 2014, surpassing Brazil legend Ronaldo during the 2014 World Cup.

Miroslav Klose of Germany during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match (Source: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He broke the record in Germany’s historic 7-1 victory over Brazil in the 2014 semifinal. His goal in Belo Horizonte moved him past Ronaldo’s previous mark of 15 World Cup goals and cemented his place at the top of the scoring chart.

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Who held the World Cup scoring record before Miroslav Klose?

Ronaldo Nazario held the FIFA World Cup scoring record before Miroslav Klose broke it in 2014. The Brazilian superstar finished his World Cup career with 15 goals in 19 matches across the 1998, 2002 and 2006 tournaments.

He took the record from West Germany legend Gerd Muller, whose 14 goals between the 1970 and 1974 World Cups stood as the all-time mark for more than three decades.

His most memorable World Cup came in 2002. After recovering from serious knee injuries, he scored eight goals and led Brazil to its fifth world title. He capped the tournament with two goals in the final against Germany.

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Has any active player come close to breaking the World Cup goals record?

Yes! Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are the closest active players to Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals. Messi has scored 13 goals, while Mbappe already has 12 through only two World Cup appearances.

Messi climbed the all-time rankings during Argentina‘s title-winning campaign at the 2022 World Cup, where he scored seven goals. He currently sits just three goals behind Ronaldo and three away from tying Klose’s record.

Mbappe may be the strongest threat to the record. The France forward already has 12 World Cup goals and scored a hat trick in the 2022 final against Argentina.

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Which player scored the most goals in a single World Cup?

Just Fontaine holds the record for the most goals scored in a single FIFA World Cup with 13. The France striker achieved the feat during the 1958 tournament in Sweden, a record that still stands today.

His accomplishment remains one of the most remarkable achievements in soccer history. He scored 13 goals in only six matches, averaging more than two goals per game throughout the tournament.

Many legendary players have come close over the decades, including Gerd Muller, Ronaldo, Pele, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, but none have managed to surpass his total in a single edition of the World Cup.

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The record is even more impressive considering that modern World Cups feature more matches, giving players additional opportunities to score. Yet Fontaine’s mark has survived for nearly 70 years.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored at the FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi has scored 13 goals at the FIFA World Cup. The Argentina captain is tied with Just Fontaine for the fourth-highest total in tournament history. His goals have come across four different World Cups.

2006 (Germany): 1 goal

2014 (Brazil): 4 goals

2018 (Russia): 1 goal

2022 (Qatar): 7 goals

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His best tournament arrived in Qatar, where he scored seven times and led Argentina to its first World Cup title since 1986. Beyond the goals, he owns several World Cup records involving appearances and matches played.

How many World Cup goals did Cristiano Ronaldo score?

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight goals in FIFA World Cup matches. The star found the net in five different tournaments: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

2006 Germany: 1 goal

2010 South Africa: 1 goal

2014 Brazil: 1 goal

2018 Russia: 4 goals (including a hat-trick against Spain)

2022 Qatar: 1 goal (against Ghana)

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He became the first men’s player to score in five different World Cupswhen he converted a penalty against Ghana during the 2022 tournament in Qatar. His most productive World Cup came in 2018, when he scored four goals.

All-time FIFA World Cup top scorers