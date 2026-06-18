The Messi family releases statement on Lionel’s father Jorge and his health situation

Lionel Messi's family has released an official statement regarding the health of the Argentine superstar's father, aiming to clarify the rumors surrounding his current condition.

In response to swirling rumors regarding the health of Jorge Messi, the father of international soccer superstar Lionel Messi, the Messi family has issued an official statement addressing his current condition.

“The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently dealing with a medical issue. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably,” the family statement read.

“In light of the reports, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep concern regarding the lack of sensitivity, respect, and discretion with which some individuals have treated a strictly private family matter,“ the statement continued.

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Ahead of a high-stakes Group Stage Round 2 clash between Argentina and Austria at the 2026 World Cup, Messi finds himself navigating a deeply challenging emotional landscape. The legendary playmaker will need to summon immense strength on the pitch, driven by the profound hope that a victory can offer a boost of inspiration for his father’s health and recovery.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Messi family statement. ❗️



"The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently going through a health situation.



"At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably within the condition he is experiencing.



"In light of the… pic.twitter.com/JyRwkozyCX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2026

Messi’s family requests privacy and respect for Jorge

With Messi’s father facing a serious medical situation, the family has explicitly requested privacy and respect during this difficult time, emphasizing that the focus should remain solely on his health and recovery.

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“We ask that Jorge’s privacy, confidentiality, and personal space—as well as that of his entire family—be respected throughout this process,” the Messi family statement read.

As the situation unfolds off the pitch, questions now loom regarding how this personal crisis might impact Messi’s availability and focus for Argentina’s upcoming group stage matches.