South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams passes away weeks after 2026 World Cup

Jayden Adams, a Mamelodi Sundowns player who represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was found dead at the age of 25.

The soccer world has once again been shaken, this time by the tragic loss of Jayden Adams. The 25-year-old player, who made appearances for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was found dead at a residence in Cape Town.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams,” South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie said, in a statement via BBC.com.

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.”

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The midfielder, who was a Mamelodi Sundowns player at the time of his call-up to the national team, featured for Bafana Bafana in all three group-stage matches. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation, and authorities have urged the public to refrain from speculation.

Erik Lira #6 of Mexico passes the ball against Jayden Adams #23 of South Africa.

Adams’ World Cup campaign

Jayden Adams was considered by many to be one of South Africa’s brightest young soccer prospects. In fact, Hugo Broos had no hesitation in calling him up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he featured in the team’s first three group-stage matches before helping the squad achieve a historic qualification for the knockout stage for the first time in the nation’s history.

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He played a total of 117 minutes across this three group stage matches. The midfielder earned two consecutive starts, playing 61 minutes against Mexico and 45 minutes against Czechia, before coming off the bench for an 11-minute cameo in the historic win over South Korea.

His professional career

At club level, Adams started his career at Stellenbosch FC in 2020, where he scored 7 goals in 109 appearances. In January 2025, he moved to Mamelodi Sundowns, scoring 4 goals in 40 matches while claiming both the domestic league and the CAF Champions League titles before his historic World Cup run.