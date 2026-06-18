Why is ‘RSA’ used for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

South Africa appears as “RSA” throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the abbreviation has left many fans wondering about its origin. Here's the story behind one of the tournament’s most recognizable three-letter codes.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings new teams and storylines to a global audience, one detail has left some fans puzzled: why does South Africa appear as “RSA” on official graphics, standings and match broadcasts?

The answer lies in FIFA’s official country-code system. Rather than using “SA”, soccer’s governing body identifies the nation as RSA, short for “Republic of South Africa”, the country’s formal name.

The three-letter code is used across FIFA competitions and live scoreboards to provide a standardized way of identifying every member association. The same applies to kit colors, which have become an iconic part of a team’s identity.

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Has South Africa always used the RSA abbreviation?

South Africa has used the abbreviation “RSA” for decades in international sports, including FIFA competitions. The three-letter code stands for “Republic of South Africa,” the country’s official name, and it remains the designation used by FIFA.

Players of South Africa pose for a team photo prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The abbreviation became particularly familiar to fans after South Africa’s return to international soccer in the early 1990s. Following the end of the apartheid-era sporting isolation, the country was readmitted to FIFA.

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While some nations use abbreviations that closely resemble their common names, FIFA often adopts codes based on official state names, historical conventions or the need to create unique identifiers.

Are FIFA country codes different from ISO country codes?

FIFA country codes can differ significantly from ISO country codes. FIFA maintains its own system of three-letter abbreviations for member associations, while the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) uses the ISO 3166 standard for countries and territories.

South Africa provides one of the clearest examples. FIFA uses RSA, whereas the ISO 3166 alpha-3 code for the country is ZAF. The ISO abbreviation is derived from the country’s name in Dutch, “Zuid-Afrika”.

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Other countries also have codes that differ from what many fans might expect. FIFA uses KSA for Saudi Arabia and BIH for Bosnia and Herzegovina. These designations help maintain consistency across competitions and official records.

What is South Africa’s nickname in international soccer?

South Africa’s nickname in international soccer is Bafana Bafana. The term comes from Zulu and is commonly translated as “The Boys”, although it is also widely interpreted as “Go boys! Go boys!” by supporters and local media.

The nickname originated in 1992, shortly after South Africa’s return to international soccer. During a match against Cameroon in Durban, supporters repeatedly chanted “Bafana Bafana” as the team pushed for victory.

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The phrase quickly caught on, and journalists began using it in newspaper coverage of the national team. Over time, Bafana Bafana became one of the most recognizable national-team nicknames in world soccer.