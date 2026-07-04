The uniforms Canada and Morocco are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Both teams will wear alternate uniforms for a high-stakes match where winning is the only thing that matters.

Canada will play Match 90 of the 2026 World Cup wearing a black uniform that already carried them to a victory during the group stage. Morocco, despite being a strong team, won’t be able to wear the traditional color that so heavily defines a national team favored to advance to the next stage.

Moroccan fans will have to watch their team play in a white uniform. While it’s not the end of the world, playing in the national team’s primary color is always more striking, especially since it’s one of the most highly sought-after jerseys among all 48 teams.

Seeing Canada in the Round of 16 is incredibly special for Canadian fans. They will also have to get used to seeing their team in an alternate look, but so far, it has brought them good luck; the national team won 6-0 against Qatar in those same black kits.

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Kits for Canada and Morocco in match 90

Morocco will wear a white uniform with red and green accents, paired with white shorts and socks. This will be their first time in the knockout stage using this kit, though the white jersey did “help” them secure a tight 1-0 victory against Scotland in the group stage.

Canada will sport a black jersey, shorts, and socks. There is a story behind the design, and the players reportedly requested the color themselves. The lead Nike designer behind the kit, Holly Gallacher, based the unique visual pattern entirely on “black ice.” She noted that black ice carries an intimidation factor because “you don’t see it coming until it’s too late.”

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Morocco only has two kits available for the 2026 World Cup, while Canada has three at their disposal if needed. Canada’s third option is an almost entirely white uniform that could be used later in the knockout stage.