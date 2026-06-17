USMNT: Tyler Adams, Tim Weah expect Christian Pulisic to play vs Australia at 2026 World Cup

Tyler Adams and Tim Weah are hoping to have Christian Pulisic available for the USMNT’s next match at the 2026 World Cup against Australia.

The USMNT started its 2026 World Cup campaign on the right foot with a convincing win over Paraguay, although concerns have emerged ahead of the match against Australia after Christian Pulisic being subbed due to injury. Tyler Adams and Tim Weah, both teammates of the Captain America, remain hopeful that they will be able to count on their star player.

“Christian will be ready… let’s relax,” Adams said recently to the press. Pulisic, who suffered a calf injury, still has an uncertain availability for the match against Australia. Weah, for his part, also spoke about his teammate’s condition: “He looks normal, he’s fit.”

The level shown by Mauricio Pochettino’s team was outstanding, although the absence of its star player could prove significant. Will the number 10 be available alongside his teammates on matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup?

Advertisement

More details on Pulisic’s injury

During the USMNT’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Paraguay in its World Cup opener, Christian Pulisic was substituted at halftime after suffering a left calf injury from a heavy kick in the first half. While he managed to log an assist and force an own goal before exiting, the star forward has since been placed on a “day-to-day” status and is currently participating in modified, individual training sessions away from the main group.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States in action.

What’s next for USMNT?

USMNT’s path through Group D continues this Friday, June 19, when it faces Australia at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field), in a high-stakes clash between the group’s top two teams. There, Mauricio Pochettino will rely heavily on the elite leadership of Tyler Adams and the attacking spark of Tim Weah.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the U.S. squad will wrap up the group stage on Thursday, June 25, returning to the Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) to take on Turkey, making this upcoming two-game stretch crucial for Pochettino’s key foundational players to solidify their dominance and secure a prime spot in the knockout rounds.