Christian Pulisic’s presence vs Australia still uncertain with USMNT describing ‘day to day’ status

The USMNT hopes to have Christian Pulisic available vs Australia, although his status for Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup group stage remains uncertain.

The USMNT began its 2026 World Cup campaign on a strong note with a dominant win over Paraguay in its opening match. Christian Pulisic, who isn’t the team’s captain, suffered an injury that has overshadowed the result, and his availability for the upcoming match against Australia remains uncertain.

Tom Bogert, via his X account, reported that U.S. Soccer has confirmed Pulisic’s status as “day by day,” with no clear timeline yet for his availability. On Monday, however, Mauricio Pochettino provided a good sign on Pulisic’s status.

His calf injury is a major concern for the player, who recently worked in modified training. The team’s star has played a key role in its debut, and his presence against Australia next Friday could be decisive.

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What happened to Pulisic?

During the USMNT‘s 2026 World Cup opening match, Christian Pulisic suffered a calf injury after taking a hard kick to the back of his left leg in the first half. While he managed to finish the half and even recorded an assist, the AC Milan forward experienced stiffness and was subbed off at halftime as a precautionary measure.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the USA

He had previously picked up a knock in the same area during training just days before the game, which aggravated the soreness when he was hit again during the match.

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What’s next for the USMNT?

Following its opening Group D match, the USMNT will continue its 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage campaign with two key matchups. First, it will face Australia on June 19, 2026, at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Following that, it will wrap up the group stage against Turkiye on June 25, 2026, at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, California.