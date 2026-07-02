Vladimir Petkovic’s profile: Who is Algeria’s coach? Age, height, family, career and more

Vladimir Petkovic has built one of international soccer's most accomplished coaching careers, taking Algeria back to the FIFA World Cup while adding another chapter to a résumé filled with success across Europe.

Vladimir Petkovic has emerged as one of the 2026 FIFA World Cup‘s most experienced international managers. The Algeria head coach has overseen a remarkable turnaround since taking charge in 2024.

He guided the Desert Foxes back to the World Cup after missing the previous two editions and earning a contract extension through 2028, announced in June 2026 just days before the tournament, thanks to the team’s impressive progress.

He is no stranger to the biggest stages in soccer. Before arriving in Algeria, he built an accomplished résumé that included winning the Coppa Italia with Lazio and leading Switzerland to three major tournaments.

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Did Vladimir Petkovic play as a professional soccer player?

Yes! Vladimir Petkovic played professionally before becoming a coach. He was a midfielder whose professional career lasted from the early 1980s until 1999.

He began his senior career with FK Sarajevo, where he was part of the squad that won the 1984-85 Yugoslav First League title. Although opportunities were limited because of the team’s strong roster, he also played for Rudar Prijedor and Koper.

Vladimir Petkovic before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match (Source: Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

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In Switzerland, he represented clubs including Chur 97, Sion, Martigny-Sports, Bellinzona, Locarno and Buochs. Across his professional career, he made 275 league appearances and scored 52 goals before retiring.

How old is Vladimir Petkovic?

Vladimir Petkovic is 62 years old. He was born on August 15, 1963, in Sarajevo, then part of Yugoslavia. After moving to Switzerland, he obtained Swiss citizenship while also retaining Bosnian and Croatian nationality.

He has spent more than three decades in professional soccer, first as a midfielder and later as a coach. His managerial experience includes successful spells in Switzerland, Italy, France and with national teams.

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How tall is Vladimir Petkovic?

Vladimir Petkovic is 1.90 meters (6 feet 3 inches) tall. During his playing career, his height was an asset as he operated primarily as a midfielder, combining physical presence with technical ability.

Although his reputation today comes from his coaching achievements, he enjoyed a lengthy playing career across clubs in the former Yugoslavia and Switzerland before transitioning into management in the late 1990s.

Vladimir Petkovic’s family

Vladimir Petkovic is married to Ljiljana Petkovic and has two daughters. While he has generally kept his family life away from the public eye, it is known that his family settled in Switzerland after he left Yugoslavia during his playing career.

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He has often spoken more about his personal values than his private life. Before becoming one of Europe’s best-known soccer coaches, he worked for Caritas Ticino, a Swiss Catholic humanitarian organization.

He helped disadvantaged people for several years while continuing to build his coaching career. That experience has frequently been cited as an important influence on his leadership style and approach to managing players.

When did Vladimir Petkovic make his Algeria debut?

Vladimir Petkovic made his debut as Algeria’s head coach on March 22, 2024. His first match in charge was a 3-2 victory over Bolivia in an international friendly played during the FIFA Series tournament.

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He had been appointed Algeria’s head coach on February 29, 2024, replacing Djamel Belmadi following the team’s disappointing exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Vladimir Petkovic one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match (Source: Alejandro Pagni/Getty Images)

His first competitive match came on June 6, 2024, when Algeria suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Guinea in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. Four days later, he earned his first competitive victory with a 2-1 win over Uganda.

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Under his leadership, Algeria qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and later extended his contract through 2028. The federation cited the team’s remarkable turnaround since his arrival as the main reason for keeping him in charge.

During his first 28 matches as head coach, he compiled an outstanding record of 21 wins, four draws and just three defeats. He guided Algeria back to the FIFA World Cup after the nation failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Vladimir Petkovic’s career highlights

Won the 1984-85 Yugoslav First League as a player with FK Sarajevo: Although he was not a regular starter in a talented squad led by Safet Susic, Petkovic was part of the team that captured the league title early in his playing career, marking his first major trophy in professional soccer.

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Led Lazio to the 2012-13 Coppa Italia title: In just his first season in charge, Petkovic guided Lazio to one of the most memorable victories in club history by defeating city rival AS Roma 1-0 in the Coppa Italia final. It remains the only time the Rome derby has decided the competition’s final.

Managed Switzerland for seven years (2014-2021): After replacing Ottmar Hitzfeld, Petkovic became one of the longest-serving coaches in Swiss national team history, overseeing more than 75 international matches and leading the team through its most successful modern era.

Qualified Switzerland for three consecutive major tournaments: Under Petkovic, Switzerland reached the UEFA Euro 2016, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and UEFA Euro 2020, consistently advancing to the knockout rounds and establishing itself as one of Europe’s most competitive national teams.

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Reached the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals: Switzerland topped a group that included Belgium and Iceland, highlighted by a dramatic 5-2 comeback victory over Belgium, to qualify for the inaugural Nations League Finals and finish among Europe’s top four teams.

Guided Switzerland to its best-ever UEFA European Championship finish: At Euro 2020, Petkovic led Switzerland to the quarterfinals for the first time in the tournament’s history. His side stunned reigning world champion France in the Round of 16, coming back from 3-1 down before winning on penalties in one of the competition’s greatest upsets.

Revitalized Algeria after taking over in 2024: Petkovic replaced Djamel Belmadi following Algeria’s disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign and quickly restored the team’s competitiveness, guiding the Desert Foxes back to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2014.

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Earned a contract extension through 2028: In June 2026, the Algerian Football Federation rewarded Petkovic with a new deal after an impressive start that included 21 wins, four draws, and only three losses in his first 28 matches, qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a 2025 AFCON quarterfinal appearance, and a rise from 43rd to 28th in the FIFA World Rankings.