Lyrics of the song Argentina fans are chanting at the 2026 World Cup

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Argentina's supporters are once again filling the stadiums with an iconic song to cheer on their team.

The FIFA World Cup, in each of its editions, brings together thousands of fans from all over the world. The color and passion of the crowd can be felt in every stadium, although certain countries tend to stand out more than others, such as Argentina.

The 2026 edition of the tournament is no exception, with Argentina’s supporters once again making their presence felt through their jerseys, flags, and chants. A new song for this World Cup has become popular, calling on the team to fight for its fourth title.

The creativity behind this new hit features Lionel Messi as a central figure, as well as the iconic Diego Armando Maradona and his ill-fated appearance at the 1994 World Cup. This is the full lyrics of the chant sung by Argentine fans both inside stadiums and in the streets.

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What are the lyrics of the Argentina fans’ song?

Once again, Argentine fans have managed to create a hit that transcends borders. Nostalgia, admiration for their idols, and a historical claim are all part of what people chant on every corner until they lose their voices.

Lionel Messi #10 and players of Argentina line up to applaud fans.

“Soy hincha de la Selección

La aliento con el corazón,

Ganamos la tercera con Lionel,

Queremos ser campeones otra vez.

Y 32 años después, La Scaloneta va a vengar

La Copa que le robaron al diez,

La que no nos dejaron levantar.

Quiero ver la cuarta estrella,

Brillar en la camiseta.

Soy argentino de la cuna hasta el cajón.

Por Malvinas, por el Diego, por la última de Leo,

Argentina quiero verte bicampeón.”

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Lyrics translated:

“I am a supporter of the national team

I cheer it on with all my heart.

We won the third title with Lionel,

and we want to be champions once again.

And 32 years later, La Scaloneta will avenge

the trophy that was taken from the No. 10,

the one we were not allowed to lift.

I want to see the fourth star shining on the jersey.

I am Argentine from cradle to grave,

for the Malvinas, for Diego, for Leo’s final chapter.

Argentina, I want to see you become back-to-back champions.”

The successor to the Qatar hit

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be remembered by Argentinians for many reasons. Not only because the national team won its third world title, but also because of the iconic song “Muchachos…”, which became a true anthem for Argentina throughout the tournament and continued to echo long after the competition had ended.