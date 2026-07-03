Lionel Messi distances himself from Diego Maradona to set World Cup assists record

After providing another assist for Argentina, Lionel Messi surpassed Diego Maradona in an interesting World Cup record.

Lionel Messi’s story in soccer continues to make headlines and break records. After his assist in the match between Argentina and Cape Verde, he became the all-time assist leader in World Cup history, surpassing none other than Diego Maradona.

Before the start of this tournament, both Messi and Maradona were tied at the top of this ranking with eight assists. The current captain of La Albiceleste now has nine, adding another record to his remarkable career.

Who completes this important podium? German forward Pierre Littbarski and Polish player Grzegorz Lato, both from different eras, each with seven assists.

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Messi’s World Cup assists

Lionel Messi’s nine World Cup assists are spread across the six tournaments he has played while representing the Argentina national team:

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates.

Germany 2006: to Hernan Crespo (6-0 vs Serbia & Montenegro)

South Africa 2010: to Carlos Tevez (3-1 vs Mexico)

Brazil 2014: to Angel Di Maria (1-0 vs Switzerland)

Russia 2018: to Gabriel Mercado and Sergio Aguero (3-4 vs France)

Qatar 2022: to Enzo Fernandez (2-0 vs Mexico)

Qatar 2022: to Nahuel Molina (2-2 vs Netherlands)

Qatar 2022: to Julian Alvarez (3-0 vs Croatia)

USA, Mexico & Canada 2026: to Cristian Romero (3-2 vs Cape Verde)

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Messi’s record looks safe

Lionel Messi has become the all-time assist leader in World Cup history, and that record looks safe in 2026. Croatia international Ivan Perisic was trailing with six assists, but Croatia got eliminated by Portugal in the Round of 16.