What happens if Portugal win, tie or lose vs Croatia today at the 2026 World Cup?

Portugal start their journey through the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup with a true trial by fire against Croatia in the Round of 32.

Portugal was far from perfect, leaving several doubts and concerns during the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. However, they could wipe the slate clean with a strong showing against Croatia. Facing off in the Round of 32 at Toronto Stadium, the stakes are at an all-time high for the two European teams.

Although Portugal’s and Croatia’s FIFA ranking give the Lusos the advantage, that’s only on paper. On the pitch, it’s anyone’s game, and the tiniest slip-up could be the difference between winning and losing, between staying alive in the 2026 World Cup or finding themselves on a flight across the Atlantic and back home.

Thus, Portugal and Croatia are expected to go head to head in a heated showdown. Neither team will give an inch and will go to any length to stay in contention for the ultimate trophy in international soccer. Fellow European referee Espen Eskas (Norway) will be tasked with keeping control of what’s expected to be a non-stop, action-packed game in the 2026 World Cup. If he doesn’t assert his authority early on, the game might go off the rails.

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What happens if Portugal win vs. Croatia?

With a win over Croatia in the Round of 32, Portugal will advance to the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. By the time Portugal and Croatia take to the field, they will already know who their next opponent would be. In the Round of 16, the Lusos would go up against the winner between Austria and Spain.

Luka Modric of Croatia.

Thus, if Portugal defeat Croatia and Spain do the same against Austria, there will be a clash between Iberian foes in the Round of 16. The potential duel between the neighboring countries would be played on July 6 at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas).

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As for Croatia, they would be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup with a loss to Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese national team.

What happens if Portugal and Croatia tie?

If neither Portugal nor Croatia are able to hold a lead by the time Eskås blows the final whistle, then the game will head to extra time in the 2026 World Cup. Overtime will last 30 minutes and be played in two halves of 15 minutes.

There is no golden-goal rule at the 2026 World Cup, so the full extra time must be played to determine a winner. If neither side can break through in overtime, then the game will be decided in a penalty shootout.

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The winner will advance to the Round of 16 to take on Austria or Spain in the Lone Star State. As for the losers, they will walk away heartbroken, and the 2026 World Cup will be over for them.

What happens if Portugal lose against Croatia?

If Ronaldo and Portugal fall at the hands of Luka Modric and Croatia, the Lusos will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo’s international career may be hanging in the balance, and his last chance at winning soccer’s biggest tournament will come to a crushing end.

Moreover, Portugal would extend their difficult stretch in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup. Portugal’s best finish in a World Cup would remain their third-place finish in 1966, and they would fail to even make the Round of 16 for the first time since 2014. Needless to say, a loss against Croatia would be a terrible note for Ronaldo to end his career with Portugal on.

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As for the Croatians, they would complete yet another shocker in a World Cup and advance to the Round of 16, where Austria or Spain will be waiting. In the last three World Cups, Croatia have eliminated England and Brazil. They could now add Portugal to the list of giants they’ve tamed on soccer’s biggest stage.

Portugal’s and Croatia’s paths, so far