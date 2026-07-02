Why isn’t Joao Felix starting today for Portugal vs Croatia at the 2026 World Cup?

Joao Felix might be one of the most intriguing names for the Portugal side as they face Croatia in the 2026 World Cup, but he is not in the starting XI.

Joao Felix is one of the most skillful players on the Portugal roster, yet he is not starting today in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 match vs. Croatia in Toronto as manager Roberto Martinez preferred other options to start this match.

Felix not starting is a mere tactical decision by the coach. The Portugal manager has used Joao Felix as a starter in two of the 2026 World Cup games but now will favor another winger. After all, there are too many consequences depending on if Portugal win, tie, or lose vs. Croatia.

It is still very likely that Martinez will use Felix at some point in the second half as a substitute. Felix is very technical, but given how the Portugal lineup vs Croatia is picturing, Martinez will lean into explosiveness rather than technique.

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Rafael Leao will start over Joao Felix for Portugal vs Croatia

Pedro Neto and Cristiano Ronaldo, who might be in his last dance according to his sister, have seen most of the minutes on the attacking side. The left winger slot has been an issue for Martinez, as he’s traded many names. First, it was Neto before moving him to the right side, then Felix, and now it will be the time for Rafael Leao.

Rafael Leao of Portugal

Leao has been used as a super sub but Martinez will trust him to create impact from the get-go. Croatia is a slow team and Leao’s speed and explosiveness could prove very helpful in this game.

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Portugal confirmed lineup vs Croatia

Martinez will use his patented 4-3-3 lineup for this game vs Croatia. The lineup looks as follows: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo. As you can see, Bernardo Silva is also not starting for Portugal vs. Croatia.

Croatia’s lineup against Portugal

Meanwhile, the opponents’ lineup will also have a notable absence as Josko Gvardiol isn’t starting for Croatia. Croatia’s starting eleven: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Sutalo, Marin Pongracic, Ivan Perisic, Josip Stanisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Nikola Vlasic, Ante Budimir.