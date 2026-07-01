Why did Folarin Balogun get a red card vs Bosnia and what does it mean for USA at the 2026 World Cup?

Just when Folarin Balogun was trending to be the man of the hour for the USA, he was sent off in the Round of 32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 World Cup.

Folarin Balogun was impossible to miss during the USA‘s Round of 32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina for various reasons. First, he scored a goal that was disallowed for offside. Later, he finally broke through to give the U.S. Men’s National Team a 1-0 lead.

Balogun’s impact was so large, that even LeBron James reacted to the striker doing his celebration after the goal. However, in the second half, he challenged for possession against Tarik Muharemovic, striking the opponent’s defender in the calf. After a VAR review, referee Raphael Claus deemed the action to be worthy of a red card.

As a result, the Stars and Stripes had to play the rest of the game shorthanded. They were down to 10 players but still held Bosnia and Herzegovina’s surge with 11 players. The good news for the USA is that it managed to win the game 2-0, with midfielder Malik Tillman scoring a free-kick goal after Balogun’s red card.

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The bad news is that Balogun will undergo the same fate as every player that gets a red card during the 2026 World Cup. Balogun will be suspended for the USA’s next game in the 2026 World Cup. Therefore, the striker will be out for the Round of 16 clash against Belgium in Seattle.

Balogun walks off the pitch.

How many red cards have there been so far?

So far in the 2026 World Cup, there had been a total of 11 red cards. Some hard to believe, like Piero Hincapie’s red card during Ecuador’s elimination against Mexico, and some impossible to overlook like Agustin Canobbio’s against Spain. With Balogun’s, the tally has gone up to 12 red cards.

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However, the United States hadn’t been in the wrong end of any red card. Balogun’s was the first, but the team overcame it. The U.S. will indeed field 11 players next game, but Balogun won’t be available, as he’ll be serving his suspension. Pulisic lamented Balogun’s red card, but the USA cannot appeal the decision.

Balogun’s stats in the 2026 World Cup

Balogun has been the United States’ best player so far at soccer’s biggest tournament. Not only did he score two goals in the 2026 World Cup opener against Paraguay, but he has been a force to be reckoned with in every game. Against Bosnia and Herzegovina, it was no different.

However, one unfortunate challenge led to him being sent off. Through four games, Balogun has scored three goals, but he will miss his team’s next matchup because of his untimely red card. Even so, Pochettino is optimistic on the USA’s chances at the 2026 World Cup.