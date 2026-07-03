What happens if Colombia win, tie or lose vs Ghana today at the 2026 World Cup?

Colombia and Ghana go head to head in one matchup that could truly go either way in the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia and Ghana entered the 2026 World Cup with very different expectations and hype, but their paths have crossed regardless. In the Round of 32, the Cafeteros and Black Stars will meet at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) in Missouri.

While Ghana’s FIFA ranking should suggest Colombia have nothing to worry about, anything can happen. Colombia’s world ranking is much better than that of their African counterparts, but once the game gets underway, that becomes just a number. Only one will advance to the Round of 16.

There’s a lot on the line as La Seleccion Colombia and the Black Stars meet in the City of Fountains. If they’re wise, they should toss a coin. Because if the City of Fountains is anything like the Fontana di Trevi in Rome, then one of Colombia or Ghana could be back in Kansas City for the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

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What happens if Colombia win vs. Ghana?

With a victory over Ghana in Kansas City, Colombia will advance to the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Though far from a done job, it would put Nestor Lorenzo’s side four wins away from their first World Cup championship. A win over Ghana would be Colombia’s first triumph in the knockout stage since the 2014 World Cup. That time, they reached the quarterfinals, the furthest Colombia have ever gone at a FIFA World Cup.

James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia at 2026 World Cup.

In the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the Cafeteros would go up against Switzerland, who eliminated Algeria in the Round of 32, at BC Place in Vancouver. Needless to say, Colombia would be in for a long trip from Missouri to British Columbia.

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As for Ghana, they would be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup with a loss to Colombia. Ghana would miss the Round of 16 for the third straight World Cup (2014 and 2022, as they didn’t participate in 2018). The furthest Ghana have advanced at a World Cup would remain their quarterfinal finish in 2010.

What happens if Colombia and Ghana tie?

If Colombia and Ghana are tied at the end of the 90 minutes, the game will head to a 30-minute extra time to decide who moves on in the 2026 World Cup. Overtime is played in two halves of 15 minutes—and with no golden goal rule at the World Cup—the full half-hour must be played to find a victor.

If extra time isn’t enough, then the game will be decided by a nail-biting penalty shootout. The winner—regardless of whether it’s in extra time or a penalty shootout—will advance to the Round of 16 to take on Switzerland in Vancouver. As for the loser, they will be eliminated and walk away empty-handed from the 2026 World Cup.

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What happens if Colombia lose vs. Ghana?

If Colombia fall at the hands of Ghana, they will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. The Cafeteros would exit a World Cup without a knockout-stage win for the sixth time in the national team’s history.

In fact, Colombia have won only one knockout-stage game at a World Cup. This one, however, may rank as the most gut-wrenching elimination of them all, and Colombia have experienced several devastating ones.

Ghana would advance to the Round of 16—reaching that stage for the third time in World Cup history. If they advance past Colombia, the Black Stars will take on Switzerland at BC Place on July 7.