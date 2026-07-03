The uniforms Colombia and Ghana are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Colombia and Ghana already have their confirmed kits for the Round of 32 matchup at the 2026 World Cup as they look to advance to the Round of 16.

Colombia and Ghana battle in a decisive Round of 32 matchup at the 2026 World Cup as they look to advance to the Round of 16, a stage where any result can alter their future in the competition.

The encounter features confirmed referees, with Clement Turpin serving as the head official for a mostly European crew. A massive fan presence is expected at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium) in Kansas City, Missouri, with the weather set to play a crucial role.

For the first time in the 2026 World Cup, Colombia will wear their traditional uniform, representing the colors of the national flag, in this single-elimination duel against Ghana. This could signal good news for the squad managed by Néstor Lorenzo.

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Colombia and Ghana confirmed kits

The squad led by Nestor Lorenzo will finally be able to wear its classic kit at Kansas Stadium, sporting a yellow jersey, blue shorts, and red socks. This is the most iconic combination in their history and the definitive identity of the ‘Tricolor’.

Colombia and Ghana confirmed kits.

On the other side, Ghana will utilize their home uniform, which features a white background flooded with bold geometric motifs in vibrant gradients of red, yellow, and green—the national colors brought to life through rhythm and movement. The iconic Black Star sits squarely at the center of the design, making it festive, unapologetic, and built to stand out.

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Colombia return to their distinctive colors

In their tournament debut against Uzbekistan, Colombia wore a blue jersey and blue shorts with fluorescent yellow socks. For their second group-stage match against DR Congo, they wore a yellow jersey, white shorts, and red socks. Meanwhile, in their matchup against Portugal, they wore yellow jerseys, blue shorts, and white socks.

Now, for this decisive showdown against the “Black Stars,” Colombia will reclaim the image that has historically accompanied them in major tournaments, with all three flag colors reflected in their uniform: yellow, blue, and red.

Aside from the symbolism of representing their traditional gear, the national team will hunt for a spot in the World Cup Round of 16. If they overcome Ghana, Nestor Lorenzo’s team will face Switzerland on July 6 in Vancouver, Canada.