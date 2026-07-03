Cristiano Ronaldo reaches out to a young Venezuelan boy following a tragic loss

Following a devastating earthquake in Venezuela, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a special invitation to a young boy whose wish was to get the Portuguese star's official sticker.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing in the 2026 World Cup, but he’s still keeping up with world events. Following the recent twin earthquakes in Venezuela, the Portugal star sent a special invitation to a young boy named Andres Mieles, inviting him to attend one of his matches in the future.

Mieles, who tragically lost a leg during the earthquake that struck Venezuela’s La Guaira state, appeared in a video recovering in the hospital. In the clip, he mentioned that one of his biggest wishes was simply to get Ronaldo’s official sticker for his World Cup album.

With his partner Georgina Rodriguez having already donated supplies to Venezuela, Ronaldo followed suit. He recorded a video message for Mieles while wearing his Portugal jersey, sending his love and wishing him a speedy recovery.

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More surprises for Mieles

On top of Ronaldo’s personal invite, “I want you to attend one of my games!”, Mieles also tracked down that coveted World Cup sticker thanks to some generous donors. According to Gaby Arocha on X, the young Venezuelan fan will also receive a signed jersey from CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo le envía un saludo a Andrés Mieles, el niño que sobrevivió al terremoto de Venezuela en Junio, que fue rescatado bajo los escombros pero que perdió a toda su familia y una pierna por la gravedad de sus heridas.



Cristiano quiere invitar al niño a un partido… — Futbol de Inglaterra (@Mercado_Ingles) July 3, 2026

“Hey Andres, how’s it going? I’m making this video to send you a big hug. I know you’re a huge fan, and I hope you get well soon. I’d love to invite you to one of my games so we can enjoy it together. I can’t wait to meet you. Hang in there, my friend.”

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Mieles’ reaction was everything everyone hoped for. Watching Cristiano’s video from his hospital bed surrounded by medical staff, the young fan was absolutely ecstatic. However, the next crucial phase of his recovery begins now, as he will need a prosthetic leg.

Carlos Chiquito, a pediatric surgeon handling Mieles’ case at the Miguel Perez Carreño Hospital, took to X to express his gratitude for the gesture: “THANK YOU, Cristiano, for the message of strength you sent today to our patient Andrés Mieles, a victim of the earthquake. A very noble gesture and a message of hope. IDOL FOREVER.”

A history of giving back

Mieles, who also heartbreakingly lost his family during the disaster, is not the first person Ronaldo has stepped up to help. The forward and his partner are well known for their charitable work, frequently supporting various humanitarian organizations through the CR7 Foundation.