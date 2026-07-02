Why isn’t Nico Williams playing today for Spain vs Austria at the 2026 World Cup?

Nico Williams will miss Spain’s 2026 World Cup match against Austria, a key storyline as La Roja look to secure a place in the Round of 16.

Nico Williams will miss Spain‘s 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Austria at Los Angeles Stadium, after being ruled out with a right adductor muscle injury. The Athletic Club winger suffered the injury following a heavy challenge during Spain’s previous match against Uruguay. After that, Williams reacted to the incident involving De La Cruz.

Williams’ absence comes as Spain look to secure a place in the Round of 16 after finishing first in Group H. Austria, meanwhile, enter the knockout match hoping to pull off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets after qualifying as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Although the initial medical report from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) described the injury as a moderate-grade adductor issue, Williams recently revealed that his recovery has progressed better than expected. “I was very strong with the words I posted on social media. I feel good. It’s been much less serious than I expected, so I’m eager to get back with the group.”

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He also added: “Everything we’re’re doing here is going really well. I was devastated after getting injured because I didn’t know what had happened. Then, after the medical tests, I was praying for a miracle, and fortunately it came. It’s good news for everyone, and now I’m trying to get back on the field as soon as possible in the best condition,” Williams told Spanish public television.

Nicolas de la Cruz of Uruguay receives a yellow card after his challenged on Nico Williams. Luke Hales/Getty Images

What does his absence mean for Spain?

Spain will have to face Austria without one of their fastest and most creative wingers, but Luis de la Fuente‘s squad still arrives with confidence after an unbeaten group-stage campaign.

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Spain enter the Round of 32 after topping Group H with seven points, recording victories over Uruguay and Saudi Arabia before drawing with Cape Verde. Austria, meanwhile, qualified after defeating Jordan, losing to Argentina, and drawing with Algeria.

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Spain will attempt to reach another World Cup Round of 16 despite the absence of Williams, while Austria seek to recreate their famous 2-1 victory over La Roja at the 1978 World Cup.