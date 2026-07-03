When and where are Argentina vs Egypt playing in 2026 World Cup Round of 16?

Argentina defeated Cape Verde in the Round of 32 and will face Egypt in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina secured a crucial but hard-fought 3-2 victory against Cape Verde, featuring a goal from Lionel Messi that marked his seventh of the 2026 World Cup. The match ultimately became highly complicated and had to be decided in extra time, and now their Round of 16 matchup is locked in against Egypt.

Egypt advanced after defeating Australia in a heart-stopping match that required a penalty shootout. The sides drew 1-1 during regulation time, but Egypt ultimately prevailed 4-3 on penalties. This represents a historic triumph, sending Egypt to the Round of 16 for the first time in a World Cup.

The upcoming matchup between Argentina and Egypt is scheduled for July 7, 12:00 PM ET at Atlanta Stadium. The winner of this encounter is destined to face the winner of Switzerland vs. Colombia/Ghana, presenting a complicated outlook on the road to the World Cup final.

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Messi continues to make history

The author of the opening goal was none other than Lionel Messi, who has now scored in eight consecutive World Cup matches. Messi impressively controlled a high ball inside the penalty area and unleashed a blast that was impossible for Vozinha to save. However, a surprise that stunned the entire world followed shortly after.

Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt.

In the 59th minute of the match, following a long possession by Cape Verde and a side-to-side buildup, they broke through Argentina’s lines on the right flank. Ryan Mendes assisted Deroy Duarte with a great pass into the middle of the box to tie the match.

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However, the match was ultimately resolved in extra time after Vozinha stood tall with several crucial saves during the final minutes of regulation. In extra time, on the very first dangerous play for Argentina coming from a corner kick, Lisandro Martínez hunted down the ball inside the box and unleashed an unstoppable strike past Vozinha.

The match did not end there, as before the first half of extra time concluded, Cape Verde’s Sidny Cabral conjured up a spectacular goal—surely the best of the World Cup—to equalize the match once again. But Messi stepped up in the second half of extra time, delivering a cross to Cuti Romero, who won the header and scored to secure the hard-fought victory.