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Brazil vs Morocco LIVE: Halftime! (1-1)

Brazil, led by Carlo Ancelotti, make their 2026 World Cup debut against Morocco.

Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior #7 of Brazil reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match.

Carlo Ancelotti makes his debut as Brazil head coach at the 2026 World Cup, with Morocco providing a tough opening test. Although Neymar Jr. is not playing this first match, the five-time world champions have plenty of talent as they look to make a strong start to the tournament.

[Watch Brazil vs Morocco in the USA on Fubo]

The outlook in Group C could change quickly depending on whether Brazil win, draw, or lose their opening match. A victory for the South American side would strengthen its position in the standings and could pave the way toward a potential place in the knockout stage.

Morocco, meanwhile, will be looking to show the fans at New York Stadium that it is a team capable of competing with the very best in this tournament. Don’t miss any of the action from this intriguing matchup with our live minute-by-minute coverage here at Bolavip.

An entertaining match at New York Stadium

Morocco dominated much of the first half with possession and lateral passing, and was more decisive in the attacking area. A fine goal from Ismael Saibari opened the scoring after beating Alisson Becker.

However, a stunning goal from Vinícius Júnior with a precise right-footed finish levelled the match.

Stay tuned to our live minute-by-minute coverage here at Bolavip so you don’t miss anything from this exciting Group C clash at the 2026 World Cup.

45'+4 - End of first half (1-1)

In an entertaining match, Brazil and Morocco are level at 1–1 at the end of the first half.

45' - Added time is being played! (1–1)

Four additional minutes are being played.

43' - Brazil push higher up the pitch (1-1)

Morocco appear to have felt the impact of Vinícius Júnior’s goal.

Ibañez receives the second booking of the match.

40' - Last minutes of the first half! (1-1)

The final five minutes of the first half are being played.

37' - Yellow card for Brazil! (1-1)

Casemiro receives the first yellow card of the match.

34' - The match is level in New York (1–1)

Perhaps undeservedly, Brazil have levelled the match with a stunning goal from Vinícius Júnior. Everything is level in New York.

31' - GOOOOOAL for Brazil! (1-1)

Vinícius Júnior, with an individual effort, levels the match.

29' - Morocco justify the lead (0-1)

Brahim Díaz and Achraf Hakimi are causing major problems for Brazil.

Morocco are pushing for a second goal.

25' - Play resumes (0-1)

Play resumes, with Morocco still leading.

22' - Cooling break!

The first hydration break of the match is taking place.

21' - GOOOOOAL for Morocco! (0-1)

Ismael Saibari lifted the ball over Alisson Becker to open the scoring for Morocco.

20' - The match is now more balanced (0–0)

Ancelotti’s team is gradually taking control of the ball and is starting to threaten the Moroccan goal.

17' - Brazil have had a clear chance, but still has no answers (0-0)

Igor Thiago had a header but failed to make contact. Brazil look unrecognizable.

13' - Complete dominance by Morocco (0-0)

Approaching the first 15 minutes, it is all the African side. High pressing from Morocco.

10' - Brazil’s right flank is under pressure (0-0)

Ibañez is being consistently beaten by opposing players.

7' - Brazil are unable to get out of pressure (0-0)

Neil El Aynaoui fired a weak shot, and the ball was deflected. Achraf Hakimi also attempted a cross-shot, which was also deflected.

5' - Morocco are controlling possession (0-0)

The African side is keeping possession of the ball, though without creating much danger so far.

3' - Early minutes of the match (0-0)

Morocco are looking to take control of the game, which has started at a very fast pace.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Brazil vs Morocco is underway at New York Stadium!!!

The national anthems are being played

With great respect, the crowd listens to the national anthems of both Brazil and Morocco.

Captains confirmed!

Marquinhos is the captain of Brazil, while Achraf Hakimi is the captain of Morocco.

Everything is set for the debut

Everything is ready for Brazil and Morocco to begin their 2026 World Cup campaign.

Follow the live minute-by-minute coverage here at Bolavip!

Pre-match warm-ups

Both teams continue with their pre-match warm-ups while awaiting for the start of the match.

A unique characteristic of Morocco’s squad

Of the 26-player squad presented for the World Cup, 20 players were born overseas.

Only six were born in Moroccan territory: Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Marwane Saadane, Youssef Belammari, Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Rahimi, Amine Sbai, and Ayoub El Kaabi.

The stadium is starting to fill up

Slowly, fans begin to take their seats in the stadium, with a large crowd expected for this crucial match between Brazil and Morocco.

Hostile temperatures in New York

Temperatures are expected to reach around 86°F, along with high humidity throughout the match.

Morocco also have their absences

Just as Brazil have key absences at this World Cup, Youssef En-Nesyri is not playing for Morocco in this tournament.

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi opted to include other young talents in the squad instead, bringing different qualities to the team.

Waiting for Neymar

Neymar’s injury has put his return to the national team on hold. The last time he played for Brazil was on October 17, 2023, against Uruguay away from home.

In that match, he suffered a serious knee injury and has since been ruled out of international call-ups.

Morocco confirmed lineup

This is the lineup Morocco will field for their debut match:

Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss; Ismael Saibari.

Confirmed lineup for Brazil!

These are the 11 players selected by Ancelotti for his debut as Brazil manager at the World Cup:

Alisson; Roger Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; Casemiro,  Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Igor Thiago.

Home kits for both teams

Brazil will wear their traditional yellow shirt with blue shorts. Morocco, meanwhile, will wear a red shirt and green shorts.

Key absences for Brazil

Whether due to injuries or technical decisions, Carlo Ancelotti will be without several key players for this squad.

Estevao is not participating in this tournament, nor are players such as Richarlison, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Thiago Silva.

Only previous World Cup meeting

The only World Cup meeting between Brazil and Morocco took place at the 1998 World Cup in France.

At that time, Brazil defeated the African side 3–0, with goals from Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Bebeto.

Where is the match being played?

The match between Brazil and Morocco will be played at New York Stadium, better known as MetLife Stadium. The venue has a capacity of 82,500 and is expected to be packed with fans.

Group C of the 2026 World Cup

Brazil and Morocco are two of the favorites in Group C, which also includes Haiti and Scotland, who will play after this match concludes.

Referees confirmed!

The officiating team for this match will come from Slovenia. The referee will be Slavko Vinčić, assisted by assistant referees Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič. The fourth official will be Sandro Schärer, from Switzerland.

In the VAR room will be Bastian Dankert (Germany), with assistance from Willy Delajod (France).

Kickoff time and how to watch!

The match between Brazil and Morocco is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM ET.

Fans in the United States can watch the game on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

Brazil and Morocco make their 2026 World Cup debut

Welcome to another live blog here at Bolavip. On this occasion, we will be bringing you minute-by-minute coverage of everything that happens in the match between Brazil and Morocco, two national teams aiming to go far at the 2026 World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti makes his debut as Brazil head coach in this tournament, while Achraf Hakimi and company look to make a statement.

Stay tuned for every detail from this exciting matchup!

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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