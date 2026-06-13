Brazil vs Morocco LIVE: Halftime! (1-1)

Carlo Ancelotti makes his debut as Brazil head coach at the 2026 World Cup, with Morocco providing a tough opening test. Although Neymar Jr. is not playing this first match, the five-time world champions have plenty of talent as they look to make a strong start to the tournament.

[Watch Brazil vs Morocco in the USA on Fubo]

The outlook in Group C could change quickly depending on whether Brazil win, draw, or lose their opening match. A victory for the South American side would strengthen its position in the standings and could pave the way toward a potential place in the knockout stage.

Morocco, meanwhile, will be looking to show the fans at New York Stadium that it is a team capable of competing with the very best in this tournament. Don’t miss any of the action from this intriguing matchup with our live minute-by-minute coverage here at Bolavip.