Gustavo Alfaro’s profile: Age, contract, and more about Paraguay’s 2026 World Cup coach

Gustavo Alfaro is one of the most respected coaches in soccer, and the Paraguay national team trusted him to lead the squad in the 2026 World Cup. Take a look at his profile here.

The Paraguay national team has always been recognized for its grit, defensive sturdiness, and fierce competitive spirit. To direct this historic style of play, the Paraguayan Football Association trusted none other than Gustavo Alfaro, an experienced Argentine tactician masterclass at turning disciplined squads into unbreakable units.

Paraguay enter the 2026 World Cup as a strong force in Group B. They will start their journey in Los Angeles Stadium to face the United States, co-hosts of the tournament.

Affectionately known as ‘El Profesor’ due to his articulate, deeply philosophical press conferences and analytical approach, Alfaro stands out as one of South America’s most respected minds. Here is everything you need to know about the manager directing La Albirroja.

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How old is Gustavo Alfaro?

Gustavo Alfaro was born on August 14, 1962, in Rafaela, Santa Fe, Argentina, so he is 63 years old. Having spent decades on the touchline since transitioning to coaching in the early 1990s, he represents the highly experienced, veteran class of elite CONMEBOL managers.

How tall is Gustavo Alfaro?

Gustavo Alfaro stands at 1.81 meters tall (approximately 5 feet 11 inches). His tall, composed figure is a staple of the technical area, where he is known for calmly but firmly organizing his players.

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Who is Gustavo Alfaro’s wife?

Behind the tactical mastermind is a tight-knit family foundation. Gustavo Alfaro has been married to his wife, Daniela, for over thirty years. Together, the couple has two daughters, Florencia and Josefina. Alfaro frequently notes that his family provides the crucial emotional stability required to withstand the high-pressure environment of international soccer.

Gustavo Alfaro’s social media

Gustavo Alfaro does not have official public accounts on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), or TikTok.

Gustavo Alfaro’s career

Playing Career

Before dictating tactics from the bench, Alfaro was a diligent, hard-working midfielder. He spent his entire professional playing career from 1988 to 1992 representing his hometown club, Atletico de Rafaela, in the Argentine divisions. Demonstrating leadership early on, he captained the side before retiring at 30 to focus exclusively on management.

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Coaching Career

Alfaro built his reputation by climbing the soccer ladder step-by-step, earning promotions in Argentina with clubs like Olimpo and Quilmes. His breakthrough came with Arsenal de Sarandi, where he orchestrated a historic continental triumph by lifting the Copa Sudamericana.

His knack for organizing highly disciplined teams later earned him the job at Argentine giants Boca Juniors. Following his success in club soccer, Alfaro successfully transitioned to the international stage, managing the Ecuador national team (whom he led to the 2022 FIFA World Cup), Costa Rica, and ultimately taking the helm at Paraguay to restore La Albirroja’s traditional defensive DNA.