Haiti vs Scotland LIVE: The Tartan Army is on its way to its first World Cup win in 28 years! (0-1)

Scotland has suffered against Haiti, but its still ahead as the first half of this 2026 World Cup game is in the books.

Haiti has a 54-year-old drought, while Scotland has a 28-year-old absence from the tournament. Today, both streaks come to an end as these teams face off in Boston to kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign.

[Watch Haiti vs Scotland in the USA on Fubo]

Sharing Group C actions with two contenders like Brazil and Morocco, both Scotland and Haiti know this is the game where they need to go all in for the three points. This is, for both teams, the “easiest” game to win.

For Scotland, it all depends on whether they win, tie or lose vs. Haiti to determine their actual stock on the 2026 World Cup. For Haiti, they are looking for unprecedented results today.