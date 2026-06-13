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Haiti vs Scotland LIVE: The Tartan Army is on its way to its first World Cup win in 28 years! (0-1)

Scotland has suffered against Haiti, but its still ahead as the first half of this 2026 World Cup game is in the books.

John McGinn #7 of Scotland is challenged by Carlens Arcus #2 of Haiti
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesJohn McGinn #7 of Scotland is challenged by Carlens Arcus #2 of Haiti

Haiti has a 54-year-old drought, while Scotland has a 28-year-old absence from the tournament. Today, both streaks come to an end as these teams face off in Boston to kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign.

[Watch Haiti vs Scotland in the USA on Fubo]

Sharing Group C actions with two contenders like Brazil and Morocco, both Scotland and Haiti know this is the game where they need to go all in for the three points. This is, for both teams, the “easiest” game to win.

For Scotland, it all depends on whether they win, tie or lose vs. Haiti to determine their actual stock on the 2026 World Cup. For Haiti, they are looking for unprecedented results today.

First half recap

Haiti are surprising everyone playing an incredibly fun brand of soccer. However, Scotland's defense has been just strong enough to hold them to no goals so far.

Meanwhile, Scotland was prolific enough to score, but the fact is that it's been an underwhelming performance in terms of controlling the game.

HT! Scotland is beating Haiti after the first half! (0-1)

Thanks to a goal by John McGinn, Scotland goes to the locker room with a one-goal lead despite Haiti being arguably the better side in this first half.

45+2' - Haiti wants to end the half strong! (0-1)

Haiti is trying to create one last chance before the first half ends but the Scottish defense is able to clear the ball at the last gasp every single time.

44' - The first half is coming to a close (0-1)

As the first 45' are coming to an end, teams are trying to end it with the ball on their feet.

It's been a very eventful first half that will have four additional minutes.

40' - Deedson is too dangerous and Scotland isn't stopping him (0-1)

Andrew Robertson is having all sorts of troubles trying to stop Deedson.

Every time the Haiti winger touches the ball, good things happen for Haiti,

38' - Bellegarde gets booked! (0-1)

It was a tough tackle by Bellegarde who slid and impacted Shankland with force.

The referee shows him a yellow card.

33' - Haiti almost ties it! (0-1)

Providence cuts inside and sends a powerful shot which Gunn rebounds, but Scotland survives!

32' - Gannon-Doak is unstoppable! (0-1)

Gannon-Doak once again wins his 1-on-1 and sends a beautiful cross but Shankland's header goes wide!

Scotland is playing with pace, while Haiti is playing with possession.

28' - GOOOOOOOOOOAL SCOTLAND! (0-1)

Che Adams tries his luck but Placide stops it! However, the rebound falls to John McGinn who controls the ball in the middle of the box, shoots, gets deflected and goes right into the back of the net!

Gasp of fresh air for Scotland!

27' - Isidor asks for another penalty! (0-0)

Wilson Isidor falls once again in the box but this was a clear dive!

Ref doesn't buy it.

24' - Coaches are giving instructions (0-0)

While the players hydrate, the managers are giving directions to improve how the teams are playing right now.

21' - Was it a penalty?? (0-0)

Deedson sends a good cross and Isidor falls inside the box! Isidor asks for a penalty but apparently the referee didn't consider the shove as strong enough to signal the foul!

Off to the cooling break we go.

16' - McTominay hits the post!! (0-0)

McTominay is entering dangerously on the box of Haiti and almost curled it to the back of the net but the post denied him!

15' - Haiti is causing real damage against Scotland! (0-0)

Haiti is starting to pour it on. A dangerous cross was headered by Haiti on Scotland's small box, but the referee nullifies the play due to an offensive foul.

Haiti is clearly in control right now.

12' - Haiti is controlling the actions! (0-0)

After shaking those early nerves, Haiti is starting to control possession and is now living at Scotland's half.

The Tartar Army is struggling to keep up with Haiti's intensity.

10' - Haiti threatens Scotland on counter-attacks (0-0)

If Haiti has one thing, it's pace. Scotland just learned that the hard way with a cross that wasn't able to be shot at the end of it.

Then, Haiti tries its luck by way of an outside-of-the-box shot by Bellegarde that went way high.

5' - Deedson shoots way off! (0-0)

Haiti's first attempt comes by way of Louicius Deedson but his long-distance shot went far wide off goal.

6' - McTominay's first attempt goes high! (0-0)

The game is being played at a high pace right now! Andrew Robertson gets deep and sends a cross which McTominay headers, but it goes above the bar.

Keep an eye on that play as Robertson and McTominay have unmatched chemistry in these attacking scenarios.

3' - Early minutes of the match (0-0)

Scotland immediately takes control of the ball as Haiti aims to maintain their solidity at defense.

The first attempt is from Gannon-Doak with a very weak shot that Placide controls comfortably.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Scotland has the first possession of the game as the 2026 World Cup opener vs. Haiti has begun!

Teams are entering the pitch!

Teams are in the middle of the field, as the anthems are being sang!

Haiti's population compared to Scotland

While some might think Haiti's population is not as big due to them being a small Caribbean island, the fact is that it's the whole opposite.

Actually, Haiti has a population of over 12 million people. Meanwhile, Scotland's population is roughly around 5.5 million people. Contrary to popular belief, Haiti has more people in their territory than Scotland.

What are Haiti and Scotland's best World Cup results?

Neither nation has ever advanced to the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Haiti has just played in the 1974 edition, in which they lost to Italy 1-3, to Poland 0-7, and Argentina 1-4.

As for Scotland, this is their ninth appearance in a World Cup, but in the eight prior, success hasn't been at display for them. In fact, in 1974, they ended up unbeaten, but still missed out on the KO stages due to their goal difference.

Pre-game warm ups are underway!

Both teams are making warm-up drills ahead of the game at Boston Stadium!

How does Brazil vs Morocco ended and how does it affect Haiti and Scotland?

Haiti and Scotland share Group C with Brazil and Morocco.

After Brazil vs Morocco ended in a draw, this means that if any of Haiti or Scotland win, they will top Group C, while the loser will go to the bottom. Hence, it's a massive opportunity for these teams to go all out on the attack to try and earn three points.

How's the weather?

Haiti vs. Scotland is expected to have a clear weather, no rain whatsoever. The temperature is at a welcoming 75.2°F (24°C), and could even drop a bit as the game progresses.

Kits for Haiti vs Scotland

Per FIFA's match colour designation, Haiti will wear a full-white jersey, with their keeper using a yellow kit as the "home side."

Meanwhile, Scotland will use their second kit, which is a red jersey with slim stripes in purple, a purple shirt, and red socks. As for the goalkeeper, a sky-blue kit will be used.

The referee will use a full black uniform.

Haiti lineup confirmed!

Haiti will also use a 4-4-2 formation, mirroring Scotland. The lineup is as follows: Johnny Placide; Carlenss Arcus, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience; Louicius Deedson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques, Ruben Providence; Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor.

Scotland lineup confirmed!

Scotland's starting XI for their 2026 World Cup opener has been confirmed! The lineup is a 4-4-2 formation: Angus Gunn; Aaron Hickey, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Andrew Robertson; Ben Gannon-Doak, Lewis Ferguson, Scott McTominay, John McGinn; Che Adams, Lawrence Shankland.

This will be the first meeting between Haiti and Scotland

Soccer has existed for hundreds of years, yet Haiti and Scotland have never crossed paths.

Haiti has a one win, three draws, and three losses in seven official matches against UEFA nations. They beat Azerbaijan in 2025. The draws were against Italy, Kosovo, and Iceland. Meanwhile, the three defeats were against Italy, Spain, and Poland.

As per Scotland, they've faced Caribbean teams just twice in history, with both games being wins. The Tartar Army beat Trinidad and Tobago back in 2004, and also Curacao a couple of weeks ago in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Where is the match being played?

Haiti and Scotland will face off in Boston, Massachussets. Scotland and Boston are connected by a significant historical migration, cultural exchange, and heritage. Hence, Scotland should feel "at home" for this game.

Otherwise known as Gillette Stadium, this venue will host seven World Cup games, with Haiti vs Scotland being the first one.

Boston Stadium has a capacity of 63,815 spectators.

Group C of the 2026 World Cup

Haiti and Scotland are two of the four members in Group C, which also includes World Cup contenders Brazil and Morocco.

Referees for Haiti vs Scotland confirmed!

The officiating team for this match will come primarily from Algeria. The referee will be Mustapha Ghorbal, aided by assistant referees Mokrane Gourari and Abbes Akram Zerhouni. The fourth official will be Alejandro Hernandez, from Spain.

In the VAR room, the main official will be Jose Enrique Naranjo from Spain too.

Kickoff time and how to watch!

The match between Haiti and Scotland is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM ET.

For United States fans wondering how to watch this game, they can stream it on FUBO, as well as DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu+, Live TV, and Peacock Premium. They can also tune in to TV channels like FOX and Telemundo.

Haiti and Scotland make their 2026 World Cup debut

Welcome to another 2026 World Cup live blog here at Bolavip. On this occasion, we will be bringing you minute-by-minute coverage of everything that happens in the match between Haiti and Scotland, two national teams aiming to beat the odds and build their stock.

Stay tuned for every detail from this exciting matchup!

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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