What’s the weather and temperature in LA today for USA vs Paraguay at 2026 World Cup?

Check the latest weather forecast and temperature for USA vs Paraguay at SoFi Stadium, including kickoff conditions and what fans should wear.

The United States begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, and weather conditions are expected to be ideal for soccer. Fans attending the highly anticipated Group Stage opener can look forward to pleasant temperatures, clear skies, and no threat of rain as kickoff approaches, though FIFA’s 2026 World Cup weather protocol if it rains and when games are suspended outlines procedures in case of severe conditions.

At the scheduled 6:00 p.m. local time kickoff, temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s°F (21°C to 23°C). As the evening progresses, conditions will gradually cool into the mid-60s°F (around 18°C), creating a comfortable environment for both players and supporters throughout the match, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While the greater Los Angeles area is forecast to reach daytime highs near 82°F (28°C), SoFi Stadium’s covered design helps shield spectators from direct sunlight while maintaining airflow throughout the venue. The favorable weather also benefits fans attending pregame events around the city, including FIFA Fan Festival activities and tailgating areas before heading to the stadium.

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What weather can fans expect at USA vs Paraguay?

Forecasts call for sunny to partly cloudy skies across Inglewood with no significant weather concerns for USA vs Paraguay. There is virtually no chance of rain, meaning the match should proceed without any weather-related interruptions.

Fans attending USA vs Paraguay at SoFi Stadium can expect comfortable temperatures and clear conditions. Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images

The mild evening temperatures are expected to provide ideal conditions for a World Cup opener, especially compared to the warmer afternoon conditions experienced earlier in the day.

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What should fans wear to the match?

Supporters attending the game should dress comfortably for warm afternoon conditions but be prepared for cooler temperatures after sunset. A light jacket, hoodie, or sweater is recommended for anyone planning to remain around the stadium after the final whistle.

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Those arriving early for pregame festivities should expect warm weather, while fans staying into the evening for USA against Paraguay may notice a significant drop in temperature as nighttime settles over Southern California.