What’s Bosnia and Herzegovina’s FIFA ranking? More about Canada’s 2026 World Cup group stage opponent

Bosnia and Herzegovina enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup ranked 64th in the latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings, making them the lowest-ranked team in Group B. The Europeans will share the group with co-hosts Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland as they look to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.
Canada open their World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 at Toronto Stadium, a matchup that could prove crucial in determining the early direction of Group B.
Group B has drawn attention for being one of the most unpredictable groups in the competition. With no team ranked inside FIFA’s top 15, the standings suggest a tightly contested race for the two automatic spots in the Round of 32.
How does Bosnia and Herzegovina compare to the rest of Group B?
According to the latest FIFA World Rankings, Bosnia and Herzegovina are the lowest-ranked team in the group. The current standings are:
(L-R) Ermedin Demirovic, Dzenis Burnic and Tarik Muharemovic of Bosnia & Herzegovina celebrate the victory. Getty Images
- Switzerland — 19th
- Canada — 30th
- Qatar — 56th
- Bosnia and Herzegovina — 64th
Despite the rankings, Bosnia and Herzegovina will hope to challenge the group’s favorites and secure a place in the knockout rounds.
What is Canada’s schedule in Group B?
Canada will begin their World Cup journey at home before closing the group stage in Vancouver.
- June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — Toronto Stadium, Toronto
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar — BC Place, Vancouver
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland — BC Place, Vancouver
SurveyHow far can Bosnia and Herzegovina go at the 2026 World Cup?
How far can Bosnia and Herzegovina go at the 2026 World Cup?
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