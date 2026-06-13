What’s Turkiye’s FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup? More about the USA’s group opponent

Group D of the 2026 World Cup includes Turkiye and the United States among its participants.

Turkiye are one of the Group D participants alongside the United States at the 2026 World Cup, and their current FIFA ranking makes them a team to watch. The Turkish side is currently ranked 23rd in the world and enters the tournament aiming to make a deep run on the international stage.

With Arda Guler as one of its standout players, this marks the third time this country has competed in a World Cup. It previously participated in the 1954 tournament in Switzerland and the 2002 edition in South Korea and Japan.

This group might be considered one of the most balanced in the tournament. In addition to Turkiye, it also includes hosts United States, Paraguay, and Australia.

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How Turkiye qualified for this World Cup

The Turkiye national football team secured its ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup by demonstrating remarkable resilience under the guidance of manager Vincenzo Montella. After finishing second in UEFA Qualification Group E behind Spain, the Crescent-Stars had to navigate the high-stakes European play-offs to seal their spot.

Arda Guler and Hakan Calhanoglu of Turkiye.

They did so with tactical discipline, capturing successive 1-0 victories over Romania and Kosovo, with Kerem Aktürkoğlu scoring the decisive goal in the play-off final. Supported by a mix of veteran leadership from Hakan Çalhanoğlu and the spark of young talents like Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, this successful campaign marked Turkey’s emotional return to the world stage for the first time since their historic third-place finish in 2002.

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Turkiye, under the guidance of Montella

Following his appointment in late 2023, manager Vincenzo Montella completely revitalized the Turkish national team, transforming them into a highly disciplined, tactically fluid, and fearless European contender. Prior to his arrival, the Crescent-Stars often struggled with inconsistency, but Montella injected a modern 4-2-3-1 system that prioritized controlled possession, resulting in an impressive 53.6% average possession and an 85.5% passing accuracy throughout their campaign.

This structural shift was anchored by captain Çalhanoğlu in a deep double-pivot, allowing young talents like Güler and Yıldız the freedom to orchestrate the attack. By building a rock-solid defensive unit that conceded minimal chances, Montella successfully shifted Turkey’s image from an unpredictable wildcard to a cohesive, modern powerhouse on the global football stage.