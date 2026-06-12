Who’s singing the US national anthem before 2026 World Cup debut vs Paraguay?

As the U.S. prepares to begin its 2026 FIFA World Cup journey against Paraguay, the atmosphere inside the stadium is already expected to be electric. Before kickoff, one voice will be tasked with delivering a performance worthy of the occasion.

The United States’ 2026 FIFA World Cup debut against Paraguay is set to be a defining moment for American soccer. But before the focus shifts to the action on the pitch, a different kind of spotlight will illuminate Los Angeles.

Dan + Shay will have the honor of performing “The Star-Spangled Banner“. Known for chart-topping hits such as “Tequila” and “Speechless“, the Grammy-winning pair will help set the tone for the U.S. men’s national team‘s first match.

For American fans, the anthem performance will become part of the pageantry surrounding a long-awaited home World Cup. The ceremony will serve as a reminder that the tournament is about more than results. Follow USA vs Paraguay live with us!

Advertisement

Who are Dan + Shay?

Dan + Shay are a Grammy-winning American country-pop duo. Since forming in Nashville in 2012, the pair have become one of the most successful acts in modern country music, blending traditional country storytelling with pop melodies and polished production.

Dan + Shay perform onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Their breakthrough came with the 2014 single “19 You + Me”, but they reached mainstream stardom through hits such as “Tequila”, “Speechless”, “All to Myself” and “10,000 Hours” their collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Advertisement

Shay Mooney’s powerful vocals and Dan Smyers’ songwriting and production have helped them sell out arenas and rack up billions of streams worldwide. Their ability to connect with fans across genres made them a fitting choice for one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.

Did Dan + Shay sing live before the United States’ World Cup opener?

Yes! Dan + Shay performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” live before the United States‘ 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Paraguay. FIFA selected the country duo to deliver the national anthem as part of the pre-match ceremony.

The performance took place moments before kickoff and quickly became one of the most memorable scenes of the evening. As thousands of U.S. supporters joined in singing, they delivered a stripped-down rendition.

Advertisement

For them, the appearance represented another milestone in a career filled with high-profile stages. For American fans, it provided an emotional prelude to the USMNT’s long-awaited return to the World Cup spotlight on home soil.