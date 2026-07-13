Pedro Porro is not afraid of Kylian Mbappe, but has respect ahead of 2026 World Cup Semifinal vs France

Spain and France will kick off the 2026 World Cup semifinals, and Pedro Porro believes he has the strategy to stop Kylian Mbappe’s attack.

One of the 2026 World Cup semifinals will feature France and Spain, two European giants. The attack led by Kylian Mbappe could be decisive, but Pedro Porro prefers to avoid fear while maintaining respect for the French side.

Now, how will La Roja stop Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and their attacking firepower? It appears that Porro has a clear idea, as he explained to the media.

“Simply staying focused on what we have to do, on ourselves. I believe we have had a great World Cup so far, and now we just have to put everything we have strengthened, both defensively and offensively, into practice tomorrow against France,” he said via DAZN.

Advertisement

He also spoke about having the confidence to face this type of team: “No fear at all, simply respect. We know they are one of the great national teams, and these are different types of matches, but we have already faced them twice. Obviously, things have gone well for us, and hopefully tomorrow it will go well for us again.”

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France

France’s offensive numbers

France’s attacking trident has been absolutely devastating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kylian Mbappe is spearheading the offense and firmly leading the Golden Boot race with an incredible 8 goals (plus 3 assists).

Advertisement

Not far behind, a clinical Ousmane Dembele has provided massive goalscoring support by netting 5 goals of his own. Meanwhile, the mastermind behind the curtains is Michael Olise, who has acted as the chief orchestrator with a tournament-high 5 assists, pulling the strings and creating countless big chances to power Les Bleus through the competition.

Ousmane Dembele during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match

Spain bring their own weapons

Although Lamine Yamal has scored just one goal so far at the World Cup, Luis de la Fuente believes he has yet to reach his full potential. Spain still have a lethal attacking player at their disposal.

Advertisement

Mikel Oyarzabal has been one of the biggest revelations for the Spanish side, scoring four goals so far and emerging as one of the most consistent players throughout the tournament.