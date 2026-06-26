Why is there a minute of silence before Uruguay vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Uruguay and Spain face each other in Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup, but the matchup features an act of solidarity before kickoff.

Before the kickoff of the high-stakes 2026 World Cup match between Uruguay and Spain, a minute of silence will be observed at Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico, serving as an act of solidarity directed toward Venezuela.

The announcement was made this Friday to the media by FIFA and the communications staff of Spain. The tribute is already being actively observed across the tournament, as a minute of silence was also held ahead of the opening whistle in Friday’s matches between Norway against France and Senegal against Iraq.

The upcoming matchup at Guadalajara Stadium, which has referees confirmed, will define much of the future for both national teams in the 2026 World Cup as they eye the next round. The group is still completely wide open, meaning any result on the pitch can drastically alter their course.

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The earthquake that shook Venezuela

The natural disaster consisted of a major seismic event that struck the northern region of the South American territory this past Wednesday. The main earthquake registered a magnitude of 7.5, with the epicenter located 28 kilometers southeast of Yumare at an estimated depth of 10 kilometers.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.

The tragedy has caused considerable human losses, with official authorities currently reporting more than 900 fatalities in addition to thousands of injuries. The hardest-hit areas are heavily concentrated in urban localities within Carabobo state, downtown sectors, and areas neighboring Caracas. As a direct consequence of the catastrophe, the government has declared a general state of emergency due to severe damage inflicted upon critical infrastructure.

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Spain have already shown solidarity

Spain, the owner of the third place in the FIFA ranking, have already provided a demonstration of solidarity, observing a minute of silence during their final training session before the matchup against Uruguay to honor the victims of the earthquake that shook Venezuela this past Wednesday.

During their practice session in Guadalajara, the players gathered at the center of the pitch to pay their respects. The 26 players and manager Luis de la Fuente all stood together at midfield, offering an excellent show of the support that the world is currently sending to Venezuela.

This protocol measure initially began on Thursday and continues through the commitments scheduled for this Friday. The pre-game homage will be maintained across all remaining matches corresponding to the final matchday of the tournament’s group stage.