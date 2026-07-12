Uruguay’s new head coach: What is Diego Forlan’s record managing a national team?

Uruguay now has Diego Forlan leading the senior squad, but everyone wants to know one thing: what is his actual managerial record with a national team?

Diego Forlan is the new interim head coach of Uruguay following an early exit for “La Celeste” at the 2026 World Cup. Former coach Marcelo Bielsa faced heavy criticism for his tournament strategy, leading to his departure.

But fans are asking: why Forlan? The answer is simple. He’s a household name and exactly what the public wanted, a former player who knows the national team inside out and was a legendary figure for the country during his playing days.

Another question people want answered centers on Forlan’s lack of international managerial experience. He has never won a match as a senior national team manager, meaning he has plenty to prove moving forward.

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Forlan’s club management background

Despite his lack of international experience, Forlan does have some miles on the odometer as a club manager. He first took the reins at Peñarol from December 2019 to August 2020, finishing with four wins, three draws, and four losses.

Diego Forlan with the U20 World Cup trophy that Uruguay won (Getty Images)

Team From Games Record W-D-L Peñarol 20 December 2019 – 31 August 2020 11 4-3-4 Atenas 17 March 2021 – 16 September 2021 12 4-5-3

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His most recent managerial stint was with Atenas, another Uruguayan club. His record there was quite similar, going 4-5-3 in 12 matches. Overall, Forlan holds a 34.74% career win percentage.

A temporary job for Forlan

It’s worth noting that Forlan is only taking over on an interim basis. According to Marca and other international outlets, his tenure is locked in until March 2027. In a bit of a bizarre twist, he will also pull double duty as the head coach of the U-20 squad.

Of course, the Uruguayan Football Association could eventually decide to extend Forlan’s contract past March and hand him the job full-time. They will likely evaluate his performance during upcoming international friendlies before making a final decision.