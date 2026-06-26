Marcelo Bielsa explains why he subbed off Federico Valverde in Uruguay vs Spain at 2026 World Cup

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa explained the reason why Federico Valverde was substituted during their match against Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Uruguay suffered a 1-0 defeat against Spain on Matchday 3, a fixture where they were playing for qualification but ultimately ended up out of the 2026 World Cup. Despite the elimination, Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to substitute Federico Valverde during the match remains the most notable aspect of the encounter.

Post-match, Marcelo Bielsa spoke with the media and explained that he was looking for a more offensive image on the pitch with the departure of Valverde. “I wanted the team to have more presence in attack,” Bielsa stated.

To provide context, Uruguay were at the most important moment of this World Cup, trailing 1-0 against the most difficult opponent in the group. In the 57th minute, just as the second half had started, Bielsa decided to remove the captain and top figure, Valverde, to bring on Federico Viñas, who did not make a difference.

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