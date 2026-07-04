Jesse Marsch has made a crucial decision on Alphonso Davies for Canada vs Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

Canada faces Morocco in one of the most anticipated Round of 16 matches of the 2026 World Cup, but one of the nation’s biggest stars will once again begin the game on the bench.

Since the start of the tournament, head coach Jesse Marsch has carefully managed Alphonso Davies’ workload following the Bayern Munich defender’s injury earlier this year.

While Davies recovered in time to make Canada’s World Cup squad, the coaching staff has consistently avoided overloading him. That cautious approach continues against Morocco, with Canada hoping its captain can once again provide a spark later in the match if needed.

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Why isn’t Alphonso Davies playing today for Canada vs Morocco?

Alphonso Davies is not in Canada’s starting lineup because Jesse Marsch has decided not to rush his return following the injury he suffered shortly before the World Cup.

Although Davies has made significant progress in his recovery, the Canadian coaching staff does not believe he is yet ready to play a full 90-minute match. Instead, he remains available off the bench as an impact substitute.

What injury did Alphonso Davies suffer?

Alphonso Davies suffered a muscle injury to the back of his left thigh during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in May. The injury placed his participation in the 2026 World Cup in doubt, but after weeks of rehabilitation he was able to recover in time to join Canada’s squad.

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Could Alphonso Davies play against Morocco?

Yes. Jesse Marsch confirmed that Alphonso Davies has made excellent progress in his recovery and is available for selection. However, the Canada coach is expected to use him in a limited role rather than risk aggravating the injury.

Davies played the same role in Canada’s Round of 32 victory over South Africa, entering the match in the 74th minute, and a similar appearance could be expected against Morocco.