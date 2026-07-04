In which city and stadium are Canada vs Morocco playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

Find out where Canada and Morocco are playing today, including the host city, stadium, capacity, and everything to know about the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 venue.

Canada and Morocco meet today in Houston, Texas, where they will battle for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Round of 16 matchup will be played at Houston Stadium, one of the tournament’s official venues in the United States.

Houston Stadium has an official FIFA World Cup capacity of 72,220 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums hosting matches during the tournament. A strong attendance is expected as both teams continue historic World Cup campaigns after advancing through the knockout stage.

In a high‑stakes match where a win, draw, or loss carries several implications between Canada and Morocco, the North American team reached this stage after defeating South Africa 1–0 in dramatic fashion, while Morocco advanced by eliminating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout following a 1–1 draw after extra time.

Advertisement

How did Canada and Morocco reach the quarterfinal race?

Canada advanced after a resilient tournament that included a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, a dominant 6-0 victory over Qatar, and a narrow 2-1 loss to Switzerland before edging South Africa through Eustáquio’s dramatic late goal.

General view of kick off during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Morocco also impressed throughout the competition, finishing the group stage unbeaten with victories over Scotland and Haiti, plus a draw against Brazil. Their knockout-stage clash against the Netherlands required penalties, where the Atlas Lions prevailed 3-2 to book their place in today’s quarterfinal qualifier.

Advertisement