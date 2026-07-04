What is the furthest Canada has ever gone at a FIFA World Cup?

Canada has reached the FIFA World Cup three times, but never had a campaign like 2026.

Canada has played in the FIFA World Cup three times (1986, 2022 and 2026), but no generation has accomplished more than the current squad at the 2026 tournament.

After progressing from the group stage for the first time in the nation’s history, Canada continued its dream run by defeating South Africa in the Round of 32, setting a new benchmark for Canadian soccer on the world’s biggest stage.

The achievement is even more impressive considering the Canadians had to leave home for the knockout rounds after finishing second in Group B, yet still found a way to make history under head coach Jesse Marsch.

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What is Canada’s best performance at a FIFA World Cup?

Canada’s best-ever finish at a FIFA World Cup is reaching the Round of 16 in the 2026 tournament. The Canadians advanced from Group B before defeating South Africa in the Round of 32 in Los Angeles, extending their historic campaign and establishing the country’s greatest World Cup performance.

Canada at the 1986 World Cup

Canada made its World Cup debut at the 1986 tournament in Mexico. Drawn into a difficult Group C with the Soviet Union, France, and Hungary, the Canadians finished bottom of the group after losing all three matches. Although they failed to earn a point, qualifying for the tournament marked an important milestone for Canadian soccer.

Canada’s return in 2022

Canada returned to the World Cup at Qatar 2022 after an outstanding qualifying campaign led by Alphonso Davies and a talented young generation. Expectations were high, but the Canadians were placed in one of the toughest groups of the tournament alongside Morocco, Croatia, and Belgium. Despite showing flashes of quality, Canada was eliminated in the group stage after suffering three defeats.

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A historic breakthrough in 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has completely changed Canada’s place in World Cup history. After finishing second in Group B with four points, Jesse Marsch’s side lost the opportunity to remain on home soil for the knockout stage.

That setback did not stop the Canadians, who defeated South Africa in Los Angeles to book their place in the Round of 16 against Morocco and record the deepest World Cup run the country has ever achieved.

For Canadian soccer, the 2026 tournament has already become a defining moment, and one that could mark the beginning of an even brighter future. The dream is not over.