El mes próximo se llevará a cabo la 39° edición de los Golden Joystick Awards, cuyo objetivo es celebrar lo mejor de los videojuegos que han salido a lo largo del año. Esta vez se han revelado los nominados, además de que se habilitaron las votaciones.

Juegos como Resident Evil Village, Hitman 3, y Metroid Dread se encuentran entre los posibles mejores juegos del año, categoría que tiene algunas sorpresas como los indies The Forgotten City y Wildermyth. Aquí te contamos todo sobre los Golden Joystick Awards 2021, incluyendo cómo votar y todos los nominados.

También lee:

• Kratos, Aloy, y más personajes de PlayStation invaden la UEFA Champions League en nuevos anuncios

Cómo votar en los Golden Joystick Awards 2021

Para votar a tu favorito de cada categoría, solo debes ir aquí y clickear en "Start Voting". No hace falta registrarse ni nada, y puedes tener voz en cada una de las 19 categorías. Recuerda apretar en "Submit my Votes" al final, o no se te contará.

Cuándo son los Golden Joystick Awards 2021

Los Golden Joystick Awards 2021 se llevarán a cabo este 23 de noviembre. Esta será la segunda edición digital de los Golden Joystick Awards, y para hacer que sea un show más disfrutable, han recortado algunas categorías y la cantidad de nominados.

Todos los nominados de los Golden Joystick Awards 2021

Mejor Sonido

• Little Nightmares 2

• The Artful Escape

• Returnal

• Jett: The Far Shore

• Resident Evil Village

• Sable

Mejor Narrativa

• Chicory: A Colorful Tale

• Wildermyth

• Tales of Arise

• 12 Minutes

• Life is Strange: True Colors

• Psychonauts 2

Mejor Juego Multijugador

• Naraka Bladepoint

• Back 4 Blod

• Deathloop

• Chivalry 2

• It Takes Two

• Valheim

Mejor Diseño Visual

• Hitman 3

• The Artful Escape

• Psychonauts 2

• Genesis Noir

• Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

• Little Nightmares 2

Mejor Expansión

• DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two

• The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

• Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion

• Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

• Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade - INTERmission

• The Sims 4: Cottage Living

Juego Móvil del Año

• Fantasian

• Cozy Grove

• Overboard!

• Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

• Clap Hanz Golf

• League of Legends: Wild Rift

Mejor Hardware de Gaming

• PS5

• Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

• WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD

• Xbox Series S

• Nintendo Switch OLED

• Xbox Series X

Mejor Juego Indie

• Wildermyth

• Bonfire Peaks

• Chicory: A Colorful Tale

• Sable

• Death's Door

• Old World

Estudio del Año

• Arkane

• Capcom

• Housemarque

• Draknek & Friends

• IO Interactive

• Double Fine

Mejor Actuación

• Ozioma Akagha

• Jason E. Kelley

• Jennifer Hale

• Elijah Wood

• Maggie Robertson

• Erika Mori

Mejor Comunidad

• Dreams

• Magic: The Gathering Arena

• No Man's Sky: Origins

• Final Fantasy 14

• Destiny 2

• Monster Hunter Rise

Juego del Año en PC

• Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

• Hitman 3

• Old World

• Chivalry 2

• The Forgotten City

• Wildermyth

Juego del Año en PlayStation

• Death Stranding: Director's Cut

• Kena: Bridge of Spirits

• Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

• Deathloop

• Resident Evil Village

• Returnal

Juego del Año en Xbox

• The Artful Escape

• The Ascent

• Lost Judgment

• Psychonauts 2

• Microsoft Flight Simulator

• 12 Minutes

Juego del Año en Nintendo Switch

• Metroid Dread

• NEO: The World Ends With You

• Monster Hunter Rise

• Warioware: Get it Together

• New Pokémon Snap

• Bravely Default 2

Still Playing

• Genshin Impact

• Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

• Fortnite

• Call of Duty: Warzone

• Rainbow Six Siege

• Final Fantasy 14

• Apex Legends

• GTA Online

• Destiny 2

• Rocket League

Most Wanted

• LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

• Pokémon Legends: Arceus

• God of War: Ragnarok

• Horizon Forbidden West

• Marvel's Midnight Suns

• Gotham Knights

• Halo Infinite

• Elden Ring

• Grand Theft Auto V en PS5

• Starfield

• Skate 4

• The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Juego del Año Definitivo

• Psychonauts 2

• The Forgotten City

• Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

• Deathloop

• It Takes Two

• Mass Effect Legendary Edition

• Wildermyth

• Metroid Dread

• Hitman 3

• Resident Evil Village