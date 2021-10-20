El mes próximo se llevará a cabo la 39° edición de los Golden Joystick Awards, cuyo objetivo es celebrar lo mejor de los videojuegos que han salido a lo largo del año. Esta vez se han revelado los nominados, además de que se habilitaron las votaciones.
Juegos como Resident Evil Village, Hitman 3, y Metroid Dread se encuentran entre los posibles mejores juegos del año, categoría que tiene algunas sorpresas como los indies The Forgotten City y Wildermyth. Aquí te contamos todo sobre los Golden Joystick Awards 2021, incluyendo cómo votar y todos los nominados.
Cómo votar en los Golden Joystick Awards 2021
Para votar a tu favorito de cada categoría, solo debes ir aquí y clickear en "Start Voting". No hace falta registrarse ni nada, y puedes tener voz en cada una de las 19 categorías. Recuerda apretar en "Submit my Votes" al final, o no se te contará.
Cuándo son los Golden Joystick Awards 2021
Los Golden Joystick Awards 2021 se llevarán a cabo este 23 de noviembre. Esta será la segunda edición digital de los Golden Joystick Awards, y para hacer que sea un show más disfrutable, han recortado algunas categorías y la cantidad de nominados.
Todos los nominados de los Golden Joystick Awards 2021
Mejor Sonido
• Little Nightmares 2
• The Artful Escape
• Returnal
• Jett: The Far Shore
• Resident Evil Village
• Sable
Mejor Narrativa
• Chicory: A Colorful Tale
• Wildermyth
• Tales of Arise
• 12 Minutes
• Life is Strange: True Colors
• Psychonauts 2
Mejor Juego Multijugador
• Naraka Bladepoint
• Back 4 Blod
• Deathloop
• Chivalry 2
• It Takes Two
• Valheim
Mejor Diseño Visual
• Hitman 3
• The Artful Escape
• Psychonauts 2
• Genesis Noir
• Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
• Little Nightmares 2
Mejor Expansión
• DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two
• The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
• Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion
• Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
• Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade - INTERmission
• The Sims 4: Cottage Living
Juego Móvil del Año
• Fantasian
• Cozy Grove
• Overboard!
• Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
• Clap Hanz Golf
• League of Legends: Wild Rift
Mejor Hardware de Gaming
• PS5
• Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080
• WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD
• Xbox Series S
• Nintendo Switch OLED
• Xbox Series X
Mejor Juego Indie
• Wildermyth
• Bonfire Peaks
• Chicory: A Colorful Tale
• Sable
• Death's Door
• Old World
Estudio del Año
• Arkane
• Capcom
• Housemarque
• Draknek & Friends
• IO Interactive
• Double Fine
Mejor Actuación
• Ozioma Akagha
• Jason E. Kelley
• Jennifer Hale
• Elijah Wood
• Maggie Robertson
• Erika Mori
Mejor Comunidad
• Dreams
• Magic: The Gathering Arena
• No Man's Sky: Origins
• Final Fantasy 14
• Destiny 2
• Monster Hunter Rise
Juego del Año en PC
• Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
• Hitman 3
• Old World
• Chivalry 2
• The Forgotten City
• Wildermyth
Juego del Año en PlayStation
• Death Stranding: Director's Cut
• Kena: Bridge of Spirits
• Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
• Deathloop
• Resident Evil Village
• Returnal
Juego del Año en Xbox
• The Artful Escape
• The Ascent
• Lost Judgment
• Psychonauts 2
• Microsoft Flight Simulator
• 12 Minutes
Juego del Año en Nintendo Switch
• Metroid Dread
• NEO: The World Ends With You
• Monster Hunter Rise
• Warioware: Get it Together
• New Pokémon Snap
• Bravely Default 2
Still Playing
• Genshin Impact
• Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
• Fortnite
• Call of Duty: Warzone
• Rainbow Six Siege
• Final Fantasy 14
• Apex Legends
• GTA Online
• Destiny 2
• Rocket League
Most Wanted
• LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
• Pokémon Legends: Arceus
• God of War: Ragnarok
• Horizon Forbidden West
• Marvel's Midnight Suns
• Gotham Knights
• Halo Infinite
• Elden Ring
• Grand Theft Auto V en PS5
• Starfield
• Skate 4
• The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
Juego del Año Definitivo
• Psychonauts 2
• The Forgotten City
• Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
• Deathloop
• It Takes Two
• Mass Effect Legendary Edition
• Wildermyth
• Metroid Dread
• Hitman 3
• Resident Evil Village