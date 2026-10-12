Alineaciones de Viking y Bayern por la Champions League: formaciones probables

Se viene Viking vs. Bayern este martes 13 de octubre desde las 16:00 hora de Chile por la Champions League: repasa las alineaciones probables y las novedades de ambos.
Cómo llegan Viking y Bayern
Viking viene de caer 1-3 ante Stuttgart.
Bayern viene de ganarle 5-0 a Bodo Glimt.
Las alineaciones de Viking y Bayern
Viking (4-4-2): Arild Ostbo, Kristoffer Haugen, Henrik Falchener, Gianni Stensness, Henrik Heggheim, Zlatko Tripic, Kristoffer Askildsen, Joe Bell, Henrik Bjordal, Erik Botheim, Peter Christiansen. DT: Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim.
Bayern (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, Ismael Saibari, Aleksandar Pavlović, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, Michael Olise. DT: Vincent Kompany.
Suplentes de Viking: Herman Johan Haugen, Viljar Vevatne, Romano Postema, Erlend Jacobsen, Essien Bassey, Niklas Kemp Fuglestad, Vetle Auklend, Simen Kvia-Egeskog, Jesper Daland, Tobias Moi, Ľubomír Belko, Jakob Segadal Hansen.
Suplentes de Bayern: Manuel Neuer, Kim Min-jae, Serge Gnabry, Tom Bischof, Nathaniel Brown, Hiroki Ito, Sacha Boey, Sven Ulreich, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, Lennart Karl, Josip Stanišić.
La previa de Viking y Bayern: todo lo que hay que saber
- Día: martes 13 de octubre
- Hora: 16:00 (hora de Chile)
- Próximo partido de Viking: vs. Aston Villa, miércoles 21 de octubre
- Próximo partido de Bayern: vs. Arsenal, miércoles 21 de octubre