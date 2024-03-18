The SBC Summit North America is getting ready to take place from May 7th- 9th at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey. The main focus of the summit will be on iGaming and it’s major prospects in the United States.

The iGaming conference track, as it’s called, will take place on the second day, Wednesday, May 8th, and will bring together top senior professionals of the iGaming industry.



The SBC Summit North America will have around 5,000 attendees and will have in-depth discussions on the reinvention of land-based experiences through digital integration, debates on whether iGaming is cannibalizing land-based operations, and strategies for developing profitable iGaming applications, among other compelling subjects.

Who will attend SBC North America iGaming Track



The attendees scheduled to speak on the ‘Why Online Casino Legislation Hasn’t Kept Pace With Sports Betting’ panel will be Adam Glass (Director of B2B Services, Rush Street Interactive), Elizabeth Suever (Vice President, Government Relations, Bally’s), Brandt Iden (VP Government Affairs, Fanatics Betting & Gaming), Cesar Fernandez, (Senior Director Head of State Government Relations, FanDuel), and moderator Shawn Fluharty (President-Elect, National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS)).

The panel ‘Omnichannel Effectiveness: From Land-Based to Digital and Back’, will discuss the necessity for land-based operations to prioritize the creation of omnichannel experiences. Industry experts Bobby Soper (CEO, Sun Gaming), Matt Reback (President & CEO, Galaxy Gaming), Oliver Bartlett (Vice President of Gaming – Product & Content, BetMGM), Nick Patrick (Co-Founder and CEO, Radar), Stacey Rowland (Vice President and General Counsel, Genting Americas) and panel moderator Zoe Ebling (VP Interactive, AGS), will underscore the importance of seamless navigation between land-based and digital platforms for players, the requisite infrastructure for optimal player retention, and how land-based establishments can reinvent themselves to be accessible to all.

The panel titled ‘Blurred Lines: When is a Game of Skill Really a Game of Chance?’ will delve into the subtle differences between games that rely on skill and those that rely on luck. Industry experts CJ Fisher (Partner, Co-Chair, Gaming Department, Fox Rothschild), Jeff Hakala (Special Investigator, Connecticut Consumer Protection), Rafael DiCarlo (General Manager, Gaming NA Bancard) and panel moderator Matt Para (Principal, 10MB, LLC), will analyze instances of ambiguous iCasino and sports betting practices and explore the distinction between skill and luck in the eyes of regulators.

The conference session titled ‘Game Design 101: Launching a Profitable Product’ will bring together a host of professionals to discuss key strategies for launching a successful iGaming application. Industry luminaries Ricardo Cornejo (VP of Online Gaming, Caesars Entertainment), Alex Ursa (Head of Gaming, Betr), Doug Fallon (Group Director of Content, Bragg Gaming), Rich Criado (VP, Product & Fanatics Game Studios, Fanatics Betting and Gaming) alongside panel moderator Tony Plaskow (Commercial Director, Pixiu Gaming), will explore the essential tools companies require to effectively promote their products, foster loyalty, and achieve high player retention rates. Additionally, it will provide valuable insights and advice for game studios aiming to successfully launch their latest games.