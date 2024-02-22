The SBC Summit North America is ready, set, and go for May 7th – 9th at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey. The event will feature a ‘Sports Betting’ Track, designed so the top luminaries in the industry can share their thoughts on the latest sports betting trends, innovative technologies, and the evolving North American sports betting landscape.

The “sports betting” track will provide delegates the opportunity to bolster their educational prowess on key topics such as forging successful operator-league partnerships, exploring the emerging technology set to innovate the sports betting market, the intricate world of media partnerships, and much more.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: “Since the regulation of sports betting in 2018, an impressive 38 states now offer sports betting in some form, which is an amazing achievement. Couple that with the emergence of new sports betting technologies, products, and services, the sports betting track provides a unique opportunity to explore innovative strategies, regulatory updates, and market trends shaping the future of sports wagering. We believe that by hosting the sports betting conference track across both core days of the event, we will be able to provide delegates with comprehensive discussions encompassing every major development within the sports betting landscape, ensuring they are equipped to capitalize on one of the most exciting verticals in the market.”

Who will be on the Sports Betting’ Track at the SBC Summit

The Sports Betting track will feature industry leaders such as David Senior (Head of Sportsbook, Betsson), Tomer Imber (Senior Director of Sales, Optimove), Joey Levy (CEO, Betr), Scot McClintic (Chief Product Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming) and Tim Whitehead (Head of Sportsbook, Rush Street Interactive), they will discuss how player-focused augmented experiences can attract new audiences and will explore methods operators can adopt to maintain relevance in this rapidly evolving industry landscape.

The female-led panel, dubbed “Women’s World Cup in the Spotlight: How Operators Seized Opportunities From the Rising Popularity of Women’s Sports in 2023”, aims to dissect the notable surge in sports betting on women’s sports over the past year. Experts Nicole Pawlak (Senior Director, Special Projects, Athletes Unlimited), Meghan Chayka (Co-Founder, Stathletes), Nancy Hensley (Founding Member, Mercury13), and Jennifer Matthews (Vice President, Brand Strategy, FanDuel), will delve into the strategies employed by operators to capitalize on the growing interest in women’s sports and will examine the essential factors surrounding audience engagement in betting on women’s sports.

On the second day a panel devoted to the topic of “What Does Regulated Betting on Video Games Look Like?” will focus on the intricacies of regulating virtual gameplay across North America. Industry experts Brett Abarbanel (Ph.D., Executive Director, UNLV International Gaming Institute), Michelle Sadaf-Pena (Executive Director of PMO and Gaming Operations, Wondr Nation), Barbara Demarco (Vice President, Porzio Governmental Affairs, LLC), Seth Schorr (CEO, Fifth Street Gaming), Michele Fischer (Vice President, SIS Content Services, Inc.) and panel moderator Anthony Gaud (Founder, Esports Illustrated) will explore the potential for increased revenue as new audiences are reached. They will also consider the compliance measures necessary to ensure continued healthy, legal growth for stakeholders.

