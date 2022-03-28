The USMNT go to Costa Rica to officially lock up their World Cup spot, barring a catastrophic defeat of more than 6 goals the USMNT are on their way to Qatar. Here is what BetMGM is offering the bettor for this match.

"It ain't over till it's over” was the famous quote of New York Yankees great Yogi Berra, and the USMNT can take a hint from the famed Baseball player as the USMNT is only 90 minutes away from returning to the World Cup. After Gregg Berhalter’s team battered Panama 5-1 the Americans are not officially qualified but are well on their way to Soccer’s big event.

Costa Rica must defeat the USMNT by 6 goals or more and not concede any to leapfrog the USMNT and possibly Mexico to claim spots 2 or 3 in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. The USMNT is not known for giving up a lot of goals in qualification and Costa Rica would need to virtually score 2 within 10 minutes to even dream of winning by a historic margin.

Considering where the table is at, BetMGM is offering their users a chance to still win big on Concacaf World Cup qualifying. Here are some interesting bets for Costa Rica - USMNT.

Over/ Under

Don’t expect a blowout but given that Costa Rica will throw the kitchen sink at USMNT look for the match to have more than 3 goals so an over 2.5 at 2.50 could be a solid safe bet.

Both teams to score

This is a game where even if the USMNT plays a tight defense the game could have both teams scoring before the end of the first half, at 5.75, betting that both teams will score in the opening frame could be a smart risky bet.

The user can also bet on a combination of score lines or if Costa Rica or the USMNT will score and win their respective match. The combinations are an interesting bet in a match where betting on the outright may not be as intriguing.

