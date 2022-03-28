"It ain't over till it's over” was the famous quote of New York Yankees great Yogi Berra, and the USMNT can take a hint from the famed Baseball player as the USMNT is only 90 minutes away from returning to the World Cup. After Gregg Berhalter’s team battered Panama 5-1 the Americans are not officially qualified but are well on their way to Soccer’s big event.
Costa Rica must defeat the USMNT by 6 goals or more and not concede any to leapfrog the USMNT and possibly Mexico to claim spots 2 or 3 in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. The USMNT is not known for giving up a lot of goals in qualification and Costa Rica would need to virtually score 2 within 10 minutes to even dream of winning by a historic margin.
Over/ Under
Don’t expect a blowout but given that Costa Rica will throw the kitchen sink at USMNT look for the match to have more than 3 goals so an over 2.5 at 2.50 could be a solid safe bet.
Both teams to score
This is a game where even if the USMNT plays a tight defense the game could have both teams scoring before the end of the first half, at 5.75, betting that both teams will score in the opening frame could be a smart risky bet.
The user can also bet on a combination of score lines or if Costa Rica or the USMNT will score and win their respective match. The combinations are an interesting bet in a match where betting on the outright may not be as intriguing.
