Caitlin Clark shares offseason plans in another sport amid her 'nice' break from the spotlight

While Caitlin Clark takes a well-deserved break from the WNBA season, the Indiana Fever star will showcase her skills in another sport.

After helping the Indiana Fever reach the WNBA Playoffs, Caitlin Clark is ready to showcase her golf skills, as she will be competing in Annika Sörenstam’s LPGA Pro Am this November. The guard announced the news on Monday, Oct. 7th: “I love golf, so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting.”

Clark, who did say that she was looking forward to playing some golf in the offseason, has also expressed her relief in having some time for herself after her rookie season with the Fever. “It’s like everybody’s always watching your every move, no matter what you’re doing,” Clark said on Sept. 27 as the team talked to the media for its season-ending interviews.

The Fever guard also confessed to journalist Dana Hunsinger Benbow that it was going to be “nice […] getting out of the spotlight and just getting to live my life and do things that I want to do. It will definitely be a little bit of an adjustment period.”

The WNBA and AP Rookie of the Year had an extraordinary first professional season, breaking several records and becoming one of the most popular athletes in the United States. However, the attention also came with a negative side, as players also experienced an increase of online abuse.

Caitlin Clark during pro-am prior to the John Deere Classic in 2023 (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“What I’ve tried to show everybody, as well, is I try to be the best human I can every day. I try to give people time if I have it,” Clark said to Benbow, regarding fan interactions and the amount of attention she has gotten.

Caitlin Clark is an avid golf fan

After The Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs on September 25, Clark said during the postgame press conference that she wanted to play more golf. “That’s what I’m gonna do until it gets too cold in Indiana. I’ll become a professional golfer,” she joked.

The Annika won’t be her first golf event. The Indiana Fever star was involved in the 2023 John Deere Classic pro-am, playing alongside the U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and three other amateurs.

When will Caitlin Clark play golf at The Annika?

The Annika’s pro-am event is set for Wednesday, November 13, with the official tournament beginning the next day. Clark will also serve as a panelist at the Women’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, November 12.

