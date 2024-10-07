Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni lose another soldier in Argentina’s World Cup Qualifying matches

Lionel Scaloni has had to make roster modifications due to injuries heading into Argentina’s World Cup qualifying matches in October. One player who is back is Lionel Messi.

Lionel Scaloni is down another player in Argentina’s squad for their World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Bolivia. The FIFA World Cup champions are essentially on track for the 2026 World Cup, although official qualification does not seem in danger. On a good note, Lionel Messi is coming back after his return from injury since the Copa America final.

Argentina sits first with 18 points, followed by Colombia (16) and Uruguay (15). Nicolás González and Paulo Dybala are also out, with River Plate’s Marcos Acuña set to be placed on the injury list.

The latest player to join the list is Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, as TyC Sports reporter Gaston Edul indicates that the winger has been removed from the squad.

Alejandro Garnacho’s Injury Status

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park on October 06, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, Alejandro Garnacho is experiencing pain in his left knee, which is the reason for removing the 20-year-old from the team. Garnacho has seven caps for Argentina and this season has scored 1 goal in 7 matches for Manchester United.

Scaloni will have to balance his squad with up to five notable absences and the return of Lionel Messi, who missed almost two months recuperating from an ankle injury and is now playing to a good level in MLS with Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son: A Fan of Garnacho

Georgina Rodríguez IG story of son with Alejandro Garnacho kit (Instagram)

One fan of Garnacho who will be sad to see him miss Argentina’s matches is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who was doing his homework while wearing Garnacho’s Manchester United kit, as an Instagram post was shared by Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodríguez.