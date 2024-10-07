Trending topics:
Argentina

Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni lose another soldier in Argentina’s World Cup Qualifying matches

Lionel Scaloni has had to make roster modifications due to injuries heading into Argentina’s World Cup qualifying matches in October. One player who is back is Lionel Messi.

Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina, gestures during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 5, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina, gestures during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 5, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Lionel Scaloni is down another player in Argentina’s squad for their World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Bolivia. The FIFA World Cup champions are essentially on track for the 2026 World Cup, although official qualification does not seem in danger. On a good note, Lionel Messi is coming back after his return from injury since the Copa America final.

Argentina sits first with 18 points, followed by Colombia (16) and Uruguay (15). Nicolás González and Paulo Dybala are also out, with River Plate’s Marcos Acuña set to be placed on the injury list.

The latest player to join the list is Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, as TyC Sports reporter Gaston Edul indicates that the winger has been removed from the squad.

Advertisement

Alejandro Garnacho’s Injury Status

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park on October 06, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park on October 06, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, Alejandro Garnacho is experiencing pain in his left knee, which is the reason for removing the 20-year-old from the team. Garnacho has seven caps for Argentina and this season has scored 1 goal in 7 matches for Manchester United.

Advertisement

Scaloni will have to balance his squad with up to five notable absences and the return of Lionel Messi, who missed almost two months recuperating from an ankle injury and is now playing to a good level in MLS with Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son: A Fan of Garnacho

Georgina Rodríguez IG story of son with Alejandro Garnacho kit (Instagram)

Georgina Rodríguez IG story of son with Alejandro Garnacho kit (Instagram)

Advertisement

One fan of Garnacho who will be sad to see him miss Argentina’s matches is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who was doing his homework while wearing Garnacho’s Manchester United kit, as an Instagram post was shared by Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

Lionel Scaloni makes last minute call up at Lionel Messi’s Argentina for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

see also

Lionel Scaloni makes last minute call up at Lionel Messi’s Argentina for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Ravens' RB Derrick Henry makes major admission after victory over Bengals, Joe Burrow
NFL

NFL News: Ravens' RB Derrick Henry makes major admission after victory over Bengals, Joe Burrow

AC Milan and USMNT star Christian Pulisic reportedly drawing Premier League interest
Soccer

AC Milan and USMNT star Christian Pulisic reportedly drawing Premier League interest

NFL News: Texans star Stefon Diggs makes something clear after facing the Bills
NFL

NFL News: Texans star Stefon Diggs makes something clear after facing the Bills

NFL News: Brock Purdy issues strong warning to 49ers teammates following Week 5 loss to Cardinals
NFL

NFL News: Brock Purdy issues strong warning to 49ers teammates following Week 5 loss to Cardinals

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo