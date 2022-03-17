Week 4 of the 2022 Major League Soccer season continues with an impressive match between the reigning champions NYCFC and the Philadelphia Union. Here are the best betting options by BetMGM.

After getting to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals the current MLS Cup champions NYCFC turn their attention towards MLS and are hoping to continue on their winning streak. For the Union, the team remains undefeated and tied for first place in the East.

The last three meetings between the sides are even at 1-1-1, with NYCFC nor the Union winning by more than one goal. All eyes will be on Taty Castellanos who has had a remarkable start to the season to score a big goal in this match.

Betting on a draw

Given the recent history between the sides betting that the game will end in a draw is not a bad option. At 3.75 it is an interesting payout considering the tight matches both these teams have recently played and that the Union have taken points from Yankee stadium before.

Double chance

Confident in a draw but hoping to make sure you get something either way, then betting that a draw and a NYCFC win is a double chance bet. That result is paying out 1.20 for the home side, but it is interesting to note that a draw and a Union win is at 2.05, a bit more but it could be a logical choice given that both clubs have a history of not opening the floodgates.

