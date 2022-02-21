The man known as the “Medford Messi” has come a long way since his start with the Philadelphia Union in MLS. Aaronson’s play for both club and country could make him the best prospect from the US moving forward outside of the usual suspects.

In an age where names like Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, and Weston McKennie are at the forefront of many observers of the USMNT both at home and abroad, Brenden Aaronson is slowly carving out his place among such talent. Aaronson has taken the “slow” road so to speak, beginning his career in MLS before a move to Red Bull Salzburg in 2021.

It has been in Austria where the attacking midfielder has honed his skills, in only 1 and a half seasons, Aaronson has become an invaluable player for Salzburg. This season it has been more of the same for the 21-year-old, more attacking, more speed down the flanks, but a lot more confidence, none more evident than a superb performance against German champions Bayern Munich in the 1-1 draw in leg 1 of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Aaronson had an assist in that game and later domestically has scored in back-to-back games. In total in 2021/22 Aaronson has 3 goals in 18 games, recording 5 assists for Salzburg. In 20 games last year he had 5 goals and 5 assists, he will surely surpass that mark this season.

Aaronson’s play has caught the eye of Leeds United, who have publicly made bids for the player, but quietly he is being monitored by Italian giants AC Milan who were turned away by his growing price tag but if they want the USMNT player they may have no choice.

Brenden Aaronson transfer value

Brenden Aaronson was sold from the Philadelphia Union to Red Bull Salzburg for what now seems like a bargain $6.5 million. Today his transfer value is at $13.5 million but Salzburg has already turned away a $20 million offer from Leeds United, stating he won’t be transferred this season.

Rumors have indicated that the Austrian side will be willing to sell the American between the ranges of $20-25 million, especially considering the type of clubs that are interested. Leeds United have pushed the most, and with rumors that Jesse Marsch could replace Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, it makes a move to the Premier League a no brainer.

AC Milan on the other hand has quietly kept tabs on Aaronson, with the $20 million price tag being seen as too much the performance against Bayern Munich and his steady performances in Champions League soccer are making the Serie A giants think twice.

Brenden Aaronson is known for his quick pace and taking the game to opposing defenders, rushing into the attack from the flanks or middle of the park. Known for his hustle and foot skill, Aaronson does like to drop back and help on defense to quickly get into the attack. Aaronson has improved his shooting and pace ability since his move to Europe.